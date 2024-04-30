Author J.D. Barker Continues Support for The Prison Book Program with 500-Book Donation

New York Times Bestselling Author Donates His Latest Thriller, Behind A Closed Door

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing a philanthropic practice that began earlier in his career, New York Times bestselling author J.D. Barker today announced that he and his imprint, Hampton Creek Press, will ship five hundred copies of his latest book, Behind A Closed Door to the Prison Book Program.



Throughout his career, Barker has contributed thousands of books to the Prison Book Program, which provides incarcerated individuals with free books and reading materials that meet their specific needs and interests.

“Providing a range of reading materials to people in prison is an uphill task,” said J.D. Barker. “Most prisons do not allow friends or family to provide books, so prison libraries must depend on organizations like The Prison Book Program for quality reading material. My team and I are proud to play a small part in their larger mission.”

The quality of the libraries in correctional facilities is generally poor. Without access to the internet, books are one of the only places to turn for incarcerated people who wish to learn, imagine, study, or grow. Friends and loved ones on the outside are not allowed to send books directly to people in prison; instead, they must be ordered from an online retailer. Prison Book Program is an approved book vendor at over 1,000 prisons and jails in all 50 states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. They provide books for free to all recipients. Visit https://prisonbookprogram.org/ for more information.

The thriller Behind A Closed Door is J.D. Barker’s eleventh book. Described as “50 Shades meets David Fincher's The Game,” the fast-paced novel examines the influence of technology and its effect on our lives and loves. The title will be released to the public on May 13, 2024, and available for preorder and purchase at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, IndieBound, Book Depository, Walmart, Target, Hudson, Audible, and anywhere else books are sold.

A link to the preview and cover art for Behind A Closed Door can be found at:

https://jdbarker.com/books/behind-a-closed-door/

About JD Barker

J.D. Barker is the New York Times and international best-selling author of numerous novels, including DRACUL and THE FOURTH MONKEY. His latest, BEHIND A CLOSED DOOR, releases May 13. He is currently collaborating with James Patterson. His books have been translated into two dozen languages, sold in more than 150 countries, and optioned for both film and television. Barker resides in coastal New Hampshire with his wife, Dayna, and their daughter, Ember.

