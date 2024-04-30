Submit Release
Bionano to Present at the RBC Capital Markets 2024 Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that Erik Holmlin, PhD, Bionano’s president and chief executive officer, will present at the RBC Capital Markets 2024 Global Healthcare Conference on May 15, 2024.

Conference & Webcast Details

Date: May 15, 2024
Time: 8:00 a.m. to 8:25 a.m. ET
Presenter: Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano
Webcast: Link to Register


A replay / recording of the session will be available following the conference through the Bionano website at https://ir.bionano.com/ for at least 30 days.

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research, and nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also provides OGM-based testing for certain laboratory developed tests. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit www.bionano.com and www.bionanolaboratories.com

Unless specifically noted otherwise, Bionano’s OGM products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

CONTACTS

Company Contact:
Erik Holmlin, CEO
Bionano Genomics, Inc.
+1 (858) 888-7610
eholmlin@bionano.com 

Investor Relations:
David Holmes
Gilmartin Group
+1 (858) 888-7625
IR@bionano.com 

 


