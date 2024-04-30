Submit Release
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

WAUWATOSA, Wis., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $3.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to net income of $2.2 million, or $0.10 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.  The current year reflects a $0.04 per share one-time charge related to a change in Wisconsin state tax law, as described below.

“We are pleased that the Mortgage Banking segment demonstrated improved performance, as volumes and margin have bounced off of the lows from the past two years,” said William Bruss, Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Financial, Inc.  "While our results of operations have improved form the prior year, the Mortgage Banking segment continues to face industry-wide headwinds in the form of low levels of housing inventory and affordability constraints driven by elevated mortgage rates.  The Community Banking segment continues to contend with margin compression, driven by higher funding costs, as interest rates remain at recent high levels.  In spite of the challenging environment, we continue to maintain strong asset quality and remained focused on returning capital to our shareholders through our dividend and share repurchases." 

Highlights of the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)

  • Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $3.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to net income of $2.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
  • Consolidated return on average assets was 0.56% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to 0.43% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
  • Consolidated return on average equity was 3.56% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and 2.35% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
  • Dividends declared during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 totaled $0.15 per common share.
  • During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, we repurchased approximately 417,000 shares at a cost (including the federal excise tax) of $5.3 million, or $12.65 per share.  This share repurchase activity was accretive to book value per share in the amount of $0.09 during the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
  • Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.23% at March 31, 2024, 0.23% at December 31, 2023, and 0.22% at March 31, 2023.
  • Past due loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.64% at March 31, 2024, 0.68% at December 31, 2023, and 0.64% at March 31, 2023.
  • Book value per share was $16.98 at March 31, 2024 and $16.94 at December 31, 2023.
  • In July 2023, Wisconsin’s Governor signed the Wisconsin state budget, retroactive to January 1, 2023, which included legislation that provides financial institutions with an exemption from state taxable income for interest, fees, and penalties earned on loans to existing Wisconsin-based business or agriculture purpose loans that are $5.0 million or less in balance on January 1, 2023, and to new loans that meet the criteria. On March 18, 2024, the State of Wisconsin Department of Revenue issued an emergency ruling with additional details of the law.  This publication enabled us to estimate the impact on our Wisconsin state income tax expense.  The impact moving forward should result in no Wisconsin state income taxes being expensed, resulting in a lower estimated effective tax rate. The elimination of Wisconsin state income tax expense resulted in the establishment of a valuation allowance for Wisconsin state income deferred tax assets, resulting in a one-time $1.1 million charge to state income tax expense in the first quarter.  Partially offsetting the impact of the charge related to the valuation allowance the Company realized a one-time benefit of approximately $368,000 during the quarter to recognize a reduction in current state income tax provision.  The net amount of these two items resulted in a a $0.04 reduction of earnings per share during the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Community Banking Segment

  • Pre-tax income totaled $4.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, which represents a $2.2 million, or 33.5%, decrease compared to $6.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
  • Net interest income totaled $11.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, which represents a $2.4 million, or 17.2%, decrease compared to $14.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
  • Average loans held for investment totaled $1.66 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, which represents an increase of $133.0 million, or 8.7%, compared to $1.53 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to increases in the single-family, construction, and commercial real estate mortgages. Average loans held for investment increased $4.1 million compared to $1.66 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in construction mortgages.
  • Net interest margin decreased 73 basis points to 2.15% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to 2.88% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which was a result of an increase in weighted average cost of deposits and borrowings as the federal funds rate increases resulted in increased funding rates. Net interest margin decreased 10 basis points compared to 2.25% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, driven by an increase in weighted average cost of deposits and borrowings as the federal funds rate increases resulted in increased funding rates.
  • Past due loans at the community banking segment totaled $8.1 million at March 31, 2024, $7.9 million at December 31, 2023, and $7.5 million at March 31, 2023.
  • The segment had a provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $35,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to a negative provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $96,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.  The current quarter increase was primarily due to adjustments in the qualitative factors related to increases in treasury interest rates during the quarter offset by a decrease to historical loss rates. The provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments was $70,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to a provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments of $484,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was due primarily to an increase of construction loans that are currently waiting to be funded compared to the prior quarter end.
  • The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP ratio, was 65.17% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 54.53% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
  • Average deposits (excluding escrow accounts) totaled $1.19 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, an increase of $16.5 million, or 1.4%, compared to $1.17 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Average deposits decreased $19.0 million, or 6.3% annualized, compared to $1.21 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Mortgage Banking Segment

  • Pre-tax income totaled $369,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $3.7 million of pre-tax loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
  • Loan originations increased $42.4 million, or 9.6%, to $485.1 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $442.7 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 93.0% of originations for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to 96.5% of total originations for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
  • Mortgage banking non-interest income increased $2.4 million, or 13.2%, to $20.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $18.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
  • Gross margin on loans sold totaled 4.10% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 3.78% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
  • Total compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits decreased $343,000, or 2.3%, to $14.8 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to $15.1 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decrease primarily related to decreased salary expense and health insurance expense driven by reduced employee headcount and lower claims to start the 2024 year.
  • Total other noninterest expense decreased $1.8 million, or 74.4%, to $616,000 during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to $2.4 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decrease primarily related to decreased provision for branch losses, branch overhead, provision for loan sale losses, and reversal of mortgage servicing rights impairment.

About Waterstone Financial, Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Milwaukee/Oklahoma Ave, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial and operating activities and results that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates” or “believes.”  Any such statements are based upon current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements.  Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies; and other factors, including risk factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Waterstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be described from time to time in Waterstone’s subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only Waterstone’s belief as of the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures 

Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods. The Company’s management believes that investors may use this non-GAAP measure to analyze the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company’s underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.  Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in this measure and that different companies might calculate this measure differently.

Contact: Mark R. Gerke
Chief Financial Officer
414-459-4012
markgerke@wsbonline.com

 
 
WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
 
(Unaudited)
 
  For The Three Months Ended March 31,  
  2024     2023  
  (In Thousands, except per share amounts)  
Interest income:              
Loans $ 24,484     $ 19,885  
Mortgage-related securities   1,098       943  
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments   1,323       1,062  
Total interest income   26,905       21,890  
Interest expense:              
Deposits   8,970       4,088  
Borrowings   6,798       4,007  
Total interest expense   15,768       8,095  
Net interest income   11,137       13,795  
Provision (credit) for credit losses   67       460  
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses   11,070       13,335  
Noninterest income:              
Service charges on loans and deposits   424       430  
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance   348       325  
Mortgage banking income   20,068       16,770  
Other   408       1,029  
Total noninterest income   21,248       18,554  
Noninterest expenses:              
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits   19,876       20,052  
Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment   2,108       2,263  
Advertising   914       889  
Data processing   1,206       1,122  
Communications   226       251  
Professional fees   743       416  
Real estate owned   13       1  
Loan processing expense   1,046       1,018  
Other   1,418       3,095  
Total noninterest expenses   27,550       29,107  
Income before income taxes   4,768       2,782  
Income tax expense   1,730       627  
Net income $ 3,038     $ 2,155  
Income per share:              
Basic $ 0.16     $ 0.10  
Diluted $ 0.16     $ 0.10  
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic   19,021       20,890  
Diluted   19,036       20,980  


 
WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
   March 31,     December 31,  
  2024     2023  
  (Unaudited)          
Assets (In Thousands, except per share amounts)  
Cash $ 41,325     $ 30,667  
Federal funds sold   4,123       5,493  
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short-term investments   266       261  
Cash and cash equivalents   45,714       36,421  
Securities available for sale (at fair value)   204,701       204,907  
Loans held for sale (at fair value)   175,084       164,993  
Loans receivable   1,664,817       1,664,215  
Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") - loans   18,549       18,549  
Loans receivable, net   1,646,268       1,645,666  
               
Office properties and equipment, net   19,936       19,995  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)   21,983       20,880  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   68,207       67,859  
Real estate owned, net   206       254  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   52,625       52,414  
Total assets $ 2,234,724     $ 2,213,389  
               
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity              
Liabilities:              
Demand deposits $ 182,093     $ 187,107  
Money market and savings deposits   270,513       273,233  
Time deposits   747,288       730,284  
Total deposits   1,199,894       1,190,624  
               
Borrowings   634,158       611,054  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   14,051       6,607  
Other liabilities   48,618       61,048  
Total liabilities   1,896,721       1,869,333  
               
Shareholders' equity:              
Preferred stock   -       -  
Common stock   199       203  
Additional paid-in capital   98,610       103,908  
Retained earnings   269,827       269,606  
Unearned ESOP shares   (11,572 )     (11,869 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes   (19,061 )     (17,792 )
Total shareholders' equity   338,003       344,056  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,234,724     $ 2,213,389  
               
Share Information              
Shares outstanding   19,910       20,315  
Book value per share $ 16.98     $ 16.94  


 
WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
 
(Unaudited)
 
  At or For the Three Months Ended  
  March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
  2024     2023     2023     2023     2023  
  (Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts)  
Condensed Results of Operations:                                      
Net interest income $ 11,137     $ 11,756     $ 11,989     $ 12,675     $ 13,795  
Provision (credit) for credit losses   67       (435 )     445       186       460  
Total noninterest income   21,248       16,876       22,230       23,525       18,554  
Total noninterest expense   27,550       29,662       30,021       30,922       29,107  
Income (loss) before income taxes (benefit)   4,768       (595 )     3,753       5,092       2,782  
Income tax expense (benefit)   1,730       (555 )     500       1,085       627  
Net income (loss) $ 3,038     $ (40 )   $ 3,253     $ 4,007     $ 2,155  
Income (loss) per share – basic $ 0.16     $ (0.00 )   $ 0.16     $ 0.20     $ 0.10  
Income (loss) per share – diluted $ 0.16     $ (0.00 )   $ 0.16     $ 0.20     $ 0.10  
Dividends declared per common share $ 0.15     $ 0.15     $ 0.15     $ 0.20     $ 0.20  
                                       
Performance Ratios (annualized):                                      
Return on average assets - QTD   0.56 %     (0.01 )%     0.58 %     0.74 %     0.43 %
Return on average equity - QTD   3.56 %     (0.05 )%     3.63 %     4.41 %     2.35 %
Net interest margin - QTD   2.15 %     2.25 %     2.26 %     2.47 %     2.88 %
                                       
Return on average assets - YTD   0.56 %     0.44 %     0.59 %     0.59 %     0.43 %
Return on average equity - YTD   3.56 %     2.62 %     3.46 %     3.37 %     2.35 %
Net interest margin - YTD   2.15 %     2.46 %     2.53 %     2.67 %     2.88 %
                                       
Asset Quality Ratios:                                      
Past due loans to total loans   0.64 %     0.68 %     0.53 %     0.50 %     0.64 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans   0.29 %     0.29 %     0.25 %     0.26 %     0.29 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.23 %     0.23 %     0.20 %     0.19 %     0.22 %
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans receivable   1.11 %     1.11 %     1.12 %     1.14 %     1.14 %


 
WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 
SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS
 
(Unaudited)
 
  At or For the Three Months Ended  
  March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
  2024     2023     2023     2023     2023  
Average balances (Dollars in Thousands)  
Interest-earning assets                                      
Loans receivable and held for sale $ 1,805,102     $ 1,797,988     $ 1,797,233     $ 1,759,001     $ 1,654,942  
Mortgage related securities   172,077       172,863       174,202       171,938       170,218  
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments   110,431       106,504       132,935       123,195       115,962  
Total interest-earning assets   2,087,610       2,077,355       2,104,370       2,054,134       1,941,122  
Noninterest-earning assets   103,815       105,073       105,714       108,320       107,009  
Total assets $ 2,191,425     $ 2,182,428     $ 2,210,084     $ 2,162,454     $ 2,048,131  
                                       
Interest-bearing liabilities                                      
Demand accounts $ 87,393     $ 91,868     $ 90,623     $ 69,147     $ 68,564  
Money market, savings, and escrow accounts   281,171       302,121       306,806       305,576       322,220  
Certificates of deposit   739,543       735,418       719,708       695,310       648,531  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,108,107       1,129,407       1,117,137       1,070,033       1,039,315  
Borrowings   602,724       549,210       584,764       551,545       441,716  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,710,831       1,678,617       1,701,901       1,621,578       1,481,031  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   92,129       102,261       106,042       130,291       143,296  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities   45,484       56,859       46,805       46,446       51,840  
Total liabilities   1,848,444       1,837,737       1,854,748       1,798,315       1,676,167  
Equity   342,981       344,691       355,336       364,139       371,964  
Total liabilities and equity $ 2,191,425     $ 2,182,428     $ 2,210,084     $ 2,162,454     $ 2,048,131  
                                       
Average Yield/Costs (annualized)                                      
Loans receivable and held for sale   5.46 %     5.36 %     5.26 %     5.05 %     4.87 %
Mortgage related securities   2.57 %     2.48 %     2.41 %     2.26 %     2.25 %
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments   4.82 %     4.94 %     4.45 %     3.67 %     3.71 %
Total interest-earning assets   5.18 %     5.10 %     4.97 %     4.73 %     4.57 %
                                       
Demand accounts   0.11 %     0.11 %     0.11 %     0.09 %     0.08 %
Money market and savings accounts   1.79 %     1.64 %     1.54 %     1.42 %     1.26 %
Certificates of deposit   4.19 %     3.76 %     3.43 %     2.80 %     1.92 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   3.26 %     2.90 %     2.64 %     2.23 %     1.60 %
Borrowings   4.54 %     4.83 %     4.71 %     4.08 %     3.68 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3.71 %     3.53 %     3.35 %     2.86 %     2.22 %


 
COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT
 
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
 
(Unaudited)
 
  At or For the Three Months Ended  
  March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
  2024     2023     2023     2023     2023  
  (Dollars in Thousands)  
Condensed Results of Operations:                                      
Net interest income $ 11,598     $ 12,056     $ 12,431     $ 13,238     $ 14,008  
Provision (credit) for credit losses   105       (550 )     445       158       388  
Total noninterest income   990       894       966       1,540       987  
Noninterest expenses:                                      
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits   5,360       5,397       4,618       4,683       5,168  
Occupancy, office furniture and equipment   1,000       916       852       873       1,031  
Advertising   174       363       200       230       184  
Data processing   693       626       672       602       601  
Communications   65       75       70       72       78  
Professional fees   208       186       176       146       218  
Real estate owned   13       1       1       1       1  
Loan processing expense   -       -       -       -       -  
Other   691       628       703       1,641       896  
Total noninterest expense   8,204       8,192       7,292       8,248       8,177  
Income before income taxes   4,279       5,308       5,660       6,372       6,430  
Income tax expense   1,639       1,234       1,121       1,182       1,600  
Net income $ 2,640     $ 4,074     $ 4,539     $ 5,190     $ 4,830  
                                       
Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP)   65.17 %     63.26 %     54.43 %     55.81 %     54.53 %
Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP)   65.17 %     56.86 %     54.94 %     55.17 %     54.53 %


 
MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT
 
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
 
(Unaudited)
 
  At or For the Three Months Ended  
  March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
  2024     2023     2023     2023     2023  
  (Dollars in Thousands)  
Condensed Results of Operations:                                      
Net interest loss $ (541 )   $ (367 )   $ (550 )   $ (622 )   $ (282 )
Provision for credit losses   (38 )     115       -       28       72  
Total noninterest income   20,328       16,028       21,452       23,041       17,951  
Noninterest expenses:                                      
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits   14,756       14,881       17,186       17,929       15,099  
Occupancy, office furniture and equipment   1,108       1,105       1,141       1,173       1,232  
Advertising   740       667       716       714       705  
Data processing   508       583       551       480       516  
Communications   161       194       173       153       173  
Professional fees   520       704       564       466       188  
Real estate owned   -       -       -       -       -  
Loan processing expense   1,046       756       722       932       1,018  
Other   617       2,701       1,935       1,914       2,403  
Total noninterest expense   19,456       21,591       22,988       23,761       21,334  
Income (loss) before income taxes (benefit)   369       (6,045 )     (2,086 )     (1,370 )     (3,737 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   71       (1,827 )     (657 )     (126 )     (1,002 )
Net income (loss) $ 298     $ (4,218 )   $ (1,429 )   $ (1,244 )   $ (2,735 )
                                       
Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP)   98.33 %     137.86 %     109.98 %     105.99 %     120.74 %
Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP)   98.33 %     116.99 %     111.63 %     112.49 %     120.74 %
                                       
Loan originations $ 485,109     $ 458,363     $ 597,562     $ 623,342     $ 442,710  
Purchase   93.0 %     95.7 %     95.4 %     96.4 %     96.5 %
Refinance   7.0 %     4.3 %     4.6 %     3.6 %     3.5 %
Gross margin on loans sold(1)   4.10 %     3.51 %     3.62 %     3.73 %     3.78 %


(1) Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations


