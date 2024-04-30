Questex’s StreamTV Show Unveils 2024 Conference Program: DishTV & Sling, YouTubeTV, PeacockTV, ABC News, Tubi, Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix Among Others to Speak 

Connects the Streaming Television Community June 24-26 in Denver

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s StreamTV Show, the largest meeting ground for leaders and innovators in the streaming television industry, unveils its highly anticipated 2024 conference program. Produced in conjunction with StreamTV Insider, the event serves as the cornerstone for connecting professionals and driving forward the future of streaming television. Mark your calendars for June 24-26 as the three-day event unfolds in the vibrant city of Denver, CO. Register here.



“The StreamTV Show brings the entire ecosystem together to learn about industry trends, see new innovative solutions and connect with colleagues and business partners,” said Kevin Gray, VP & Market Leader, Questex Technology Group. “This is an exhilarating era in television history, and our event is already surpassing expectations, with registrations pacing 50% ahead of last year. We’re excited to bring thousands of executives together again this June at what’s become the most important meeting group for the streaming industry in North America.”

Key Program Highlights

With an impressive lineup of more than 100 esteemed speakers, the StreamTV Show promises a diverse array of insights and perspectives on the streaming television landscape. From keynote addresses to interactive panels and case studies, attendees will gain invaluable knowledge and inspiration.

The StreamTV Show curated conference tracks include:

Monetization

Advertising

Product & UX

Technology

NEW for 2024: FAST

FAST NEW for 2024: Inclusive Streaming

Featured speakers include:

Reena Mehta, SVP, Streaming and Digital Content, ABC News

Fonz Morris, Lead Product Designer, Netflix

Quincy Olatunde, Vice President of Products, PeacockTV

Melanie Brown, Vice President, AdvancedTV, Tubi

Madison Wojciechowski, Vice President, Content Sales & Distribution, Warner Bros. Discovery

Paul Snow, Co-Head Content Partnerships, YouTubeTV

The StreamTV Show will offer two pre-conference workshops including:

TVREV’s Future of FAST Supersession

NEW for 2024: Mastering the Subscription TV Landscape

View the complete StreamTV Show agenda here.

Networking Opportunities

The StreamTV Show will offer many networking opportunities including, relaxed strolling lunches and networking receptions every day. Other networking opportunities include: VIP Reception hosted by Frequency; StreamTV Park Reception hosted by Wurl; After Hours Reception hosted by Xumo; and Post Show Drinks at Kachina Southwestern Grill.

StreamTV Awards

The StreamTV Show will honor and celebrate the innovators and leaders that are making a difference in driving viewership, revenue growth and elevating their brands and organizations during the StreamTV Awards.

Register to attend StreamTV Show here.

For sponsorship opportunities, click here.

Stay connected with the StreamTV Show on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

About The StreamTV Show

The StreamTV Show, produced and managed by Questex, is widely known as the industry’s largest annual event for next gen video programming distribution. For more information, visit http://www.streamtvshow.com. The StreamTV Show is supported by the event’s official publication, StreamTV Insider, the streaming TV industry’s daily monitor. For more information, visit https://www.streamtvinsider.com.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Charlene Soucy

StreamTV Show

csoucy@questex.com