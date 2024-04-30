Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,225 in the last 365 days.

1st Capital Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SALINAS, Calif., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1st Capital Bancorp (the “Company”), (OTCQX: FISB), the parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the “Bank”), today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company reported consolidated net income of $901 thousand, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $677 thousand, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the preceding quarter and $0.19 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

“Our operating performance for the first quarter of 2024 reflects the team's commitment and dedication in executing our relationship banking and community focused model along the central coast," said President and Chief Executive Officer Sam Jimenez. "While our funding costs and net interest margin (NIM) continues to be affected by elevated interest rates, we are confident that the combination of continuing strong loan demand, repricing cash flows, and rate hedges will provide NIM and profitability benefits in the coming quarters."

At March 31, 2024, the Company, on a consolidated basis, had $1.0 billion in assets, $623.8 million in net loans and $885.7 million in deposits.

Financial Highlights
Performance highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, included the following:

  • Net income of $901 thousand for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $677 thousand in the preceding quarter and $1.06 million in the first quarter a year ago.

  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.16 for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $0.12 and $0.19 for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.

  • Pretax, pre-provision income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, totaled $2.4 million, as compared to $2.4 million and $2.1 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.

  • Total assets increased to $1.0 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $989.1 million at December 31, 2023 and $954.5 million at March 31, 2023.

  • Core loans increased $18.6 million, or 3.4%, to $559.1 million compared to $540.5 million at December 31, 2023, and increased $93.8 million, or 20.2%, compared to $465.3 million at March 31, 2023.

  • Total deposits excluding brokered deposits decreased $30.3 million, or 3.6%, compared to December 31, 2023, and are $1.7 million, or 0.2%, lower than the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

  • Return on average equity was 5.70% for the first quarter, as compared to 4.81% and 7.51% for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.

  • Return on average assets was 0.37% for the first quarter as compared to 0.27% and 0.45% for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.

  • Net interest margin was 3.16% for the first quarter as compared to 3.40% and 3.39% for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.

  • The Company’s efficiency ratio was 70.43% for the first quarter, as compared to 72.71% and 74.38% for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.

  • The Company recorded provision for credit loss expense of $1.20 million for the first quarter compared to $1.47 million and $690 thousand for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.

  • As of March 31, 2024, the Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.09%, as compared to 0.18% and 0.16% for December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.

  • Federal regulatory capital ratios for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, exceed well capitalized thresholds.

  • At March 31, 2024, the Company has $389.4 million in available liquidity from secured and unsecured borrowing lines, which represents 38.4% of total assets.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
The Company's first quarter 2024 net interest income decreased $0.7 million, or 9.0%, to $7.7 million as compared with $8.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and $7.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as funding costs rose more than earning asset yields.

Loan interest income increased $112 thousand, or 1.4%, to $8.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $8.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and increased $1.5 million, or 21.7%, to $6.7 million compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Interest income on investment securities was $1.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $1.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Interest income on interest-bearing deposits decreased $178 thousand, or 23.1%, to $591 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $769 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, due to lower average cash balances.

Interest expense increased $698 thousand, or 28.9%, to $3.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $2.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, due to higher utilization of wholesale borrowings and brokered CDs in the quarter. Interest expense for each of the quarters presented also includes $169 thousand related to subordinated debt.

The Company's net interest margin decreased 25 basis points to 3.16% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, from 3.40% when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The Company’s loan yields increased 8 basis points to 5.32% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 5.24% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and 4.77% in the first quarter a year ago. The Company’s cost of funds increased 33 basis points to 1.37% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 1.04% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and 0.55% in the first quarter a year ago. The increase in cost of funds is driven by an increase in average balances of higher cost FHLB advances and brokered deposits.

Noninterest Expenses
The Company's total non-interest expense decreased $0.7 million, or 11.4%, to $5.6 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $6.3 million and $6.0 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively. The decrease was primarily related to elevated costs experienced in the fourth quarter 2023 associated with severance costs related to the retirement of an executive and decreased expenses relating to technology services.

Balance Sheet Summary
Total assets increased $25.5 million, or 2.6%, to $1.0 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $989.1 million at December 31, 2023, and $954.5 million at March 31, 2023. Cash and due from banks increased $15.0 million, or 38.9%, to $53.5 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $38.5 million at December 31, 2023, and $45.6 million at March 31, 2023. The investment portfolio increased minimally to $291.8 million in the first quarter of 2024 from a balance of $291.2 million at December 31, 2023, and $299.7 million at March 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, $69.5 million and $70.1 million, respectively, of the investment portfolio were classified as held-to-maturity. As of March 31, 2024, investments classified as held-to-maturity comprise approximately 24% of the portfolio.

Total loans outstanding increased $10.1 million, or 1.6%, to $630.9 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $620.8 million as of December 31, 2023, and $572.8 million at March 31, 2023. Growth in the core loan portfolio of $18.6 million, or 3.4%, to $559.1 million at March 31, 2024, was offset by a decrease of $8.5 million, or 10.6%, to $71.8 million in wholesale lease and consumer pools.

Loan type (dollars in thousands) 03/31/2024 % of Total
Loans		   12/31/2023 % of Total
Loans		   03/31/2023 % of Total
Loans
                 
Construction and land (including farmland) $ 32,644   5.2 %   $ 32,701   5.3 %   $ 21,605   3.8 %
Residential 1 to 4 units   68,879   10.9 %     67,680   10.9 %     60,754   10.6 %
Home equity lines of credit   4,400   0.7 %     3,855   0.6 %     4,214   0.7 %
Multifamily   92,178   14.6 %     91,065   14.7 %     78,103   13.6 %
Owner occupied commercial real estate   137,172   21.7 %     128,520   20.7 %     112,600   19.7 %
Non owner-commercial real estate   206,365   32.7 %     198,410   32.0 %     188,220   32.9 %
Commercial and industrial   54,172   8.6 %     55,549   8.9 %     44,402   7.7 %
Consumer   10,769   1.7 %     13,382   2.2 %     22,414   3.9 %
Leases and Other Loans   24,330   3.9 %     29,656   4.7 %     40,498   7.1 %
Total loans   630,909   100.00 %     620,818   100.00 %     572,810   100.0 %
Allowance for credit losses   (7,101 )       (7,119 )       (7,374 )  
Net loans held for investment $ 623,808       $ 613,699       $ 565,436    


Total deposits were $885.7 million at March 31, 2024 representing a $5.3 million decrease compared to total deposits of $890.9 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease in deposits is primarily related to a large deposit relationship who moved some excess operating funds into the market seeking higher returns. The Company’s relationship with the long-standing depositor remains strong. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in the use of brokered deposits. Noninterest-bearing balances comprised 42.3% of total deposits at March 31, 2024.

Deposit type (dollars in thousands) 03/31/2024 % of Total
Deposits		   12/31/2023 % of Total
Deposits		   03/31/2023 % of Total
Deposits
Interest- bearing checking accounts $ 61,797   7.0 %   $ 48,006   5.4 %   $ 51,631   6.3 %
Money market   229,381   25.9 %     227,482   25.5 %     233,666   28.6 %
Savings   106,731   12.1 %     98,395   11.0 %     126,513   15.5 %
Time   112,829   12.7 %     89,901   10.1 %     15,937   1.9 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   510,738   57.7 %     463,784   52.0 %     427,747   52.3 %
Noninterest-bearing   374,944   42.3 %     427,150   48.0 %     389,623   47.7 %
Total deposits $ 885,682   100.0 %   $ 890,934   100.0 %   $ 817,370   100.0 %


Other borrowings totaled $40.0 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $10.0 million at December 31, 2023, and $55 million at March 31, 2023. Subordinated debt balances totaled $14.8 million at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Shareholder’s equity totaled $65.2 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $62.4 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of $2.8 million, or 4.5%.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Asset Quality
Provision expense of $1.2 million was recorded in the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $1.5 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and $690 thousand in the first quarter a year ago. The provision expense continues to be driven by charge offs within the wholesale loan pool portfolio and overall loan growth.

The allowance for credit losses was 1.13% of outstanding loans at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.15% of outstanding loans at December 31, 2023 and 1.29% at March 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets were 0.09% of the Company’s total assets at March 31, 2024, compared with 0.18% at December 31, 2023, and 0.16% at March 31, 2023. The Company had $442 thousand in nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2024, representing 0.07% of total loans. The Company recorded net charge-offs of $1.2 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $1.3 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and $789 thousand in the first quarter a year ago. Charge-offs for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, were all within the purchased lease and consumer pools.

Asset Quality (dollars in thousands)   03/31/2024     12/31/2023      03/31/2023  
Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest $ 434   $ 1,669   $ 891  
Other nonaccrual loans   442     116     665  
Other real estate owned   --     --     --  
Total nonperforming assets $ 876   $ 1,784   $ 1,556  
       
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.13 %   1.15 %   1.29 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans   810.62 %   399.05 %   474.01 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans   0.07 %   0.02 %   0.12 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.09 %   0.18 %   0.16 %
Net charge-offs to average total loans   0.79 %   0.82 %   0.56 %


   
1ST CAPITAL BANCORP
CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED
($ in 000s, except per share data)
   
Assets   03/31/2024 12/31/2023 03/31/2023
Cash and due from banks   $ 53,480   $ 38,510   $ 45,567  
Investment securities available-for-sale     222,272     221,136     228,711  
Investment securities held-to-maturity     69,549     70,081     70,977  
Loans and leases held for investment     630,909     620,818     572,810  
Allowance for credit losses     (7,101 )   (7,119 )   (7,374 )
Net loans and leases held for investment     623,808     613,699     565,436  
Other Assets     45,423     45,635     43,829  
Total assets   $ 1,014,532   $ 989,061   $ 954,520  
         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
Deposits:        
Non-interest-bearing   $ 374,944   $ 427,150   $ 389,623  
Interest-bearing     510,738     463,784     427,747  
Total deposits     885,682     890,934     817,370  
Subordinated debentures     14,833     14,814     14,757  
Other borrowings     40,000     10,000     55,000  
Other liabilities     8,827     10,925     9,044  
Shareholders' equity     65,190     62,388     58,349  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,014,532   $ 989,061   $ 954,520  
         
Shares outstanding     5,596,543     5,568,746     5,509,429  
Earnings per share basic   $ 0.16   $ 0.12   $ 0.19  
Earnings per share diluted   $ 0.16   $ 0.12   $ 0.19  
Nominal and tangible book value per share   $ 11.65   $ 11.20   $ 10.59  


 
1ST CAPITAL BANCORP
CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED
($ in 000s)
  Three Months Ended
Operating Results Data 03/31/2024 12/31/2023 03/31/2023
Interest and dividend income      
Loans $ 8,176   $ 8,064   $ 6,718  
Investment securities   1,913     1,916     1,944  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   101     95     70  
Interest-bearing deposits   591     769     311  
Total interest and dividend income   10,781     10,844     9,043  
Interest expense   3,114     2,416     1,188  
Net interest income   7,667     8,428     7,855  
Provision for credit losses   1,199     1,465     690  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   6,468     6,963     7,165  
Noninterest income   323     303     373  
Net gain (loss) on sales/calls of investment securities   --     --     (134 )
Noninterest expenses      
Salaries and benefits expense   3,486     4,044     3,747  
Occupancy expense   461     483     414  
Data and item processing   20     296     308  
Furniture and equipment   90     103     117  
Professional services   249     143     268  
Other   1,321     1,279     1,167  
Total noninterest expenses   5,627     6,348     6,021  
Income before provision for income taxes   1,164     918     1,383  
Provision for income taxes   263     241     325  
Net income $ 901   $ 677   $ 1,058  


  Three Months Ended
Selected Average Balances 03/31/2024 12/31/2023 03/31/2023
Gross loans $ 617,976   $ 610,034   $ 571,144  
Investment securities   325,906     328,862     303,034  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   4,381     4,381     4,058  
Other interest earning assets   39,803     49,663     34,996  
Total interest earning assets   988,066     992,940     913,232  
Total assets   989,254     987,101     947,453  
Interest-bearing checking accounts   51,223     49,002     66,480  
Money market   233,988     278,125     238,012  
Savings   99,401     110,251     138,031  
Time deposits   84,808     43,707     10,897  
Total interest- bearing deposits   469,420     481,085     453,420  
Noninterest bearing demand deposits   378,834     400,941     405,436  
Total deposits   848,254     882,026     858,856  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings   67,184     39,259     21,261  
Shareholders' equity $ 63,558   $ 55,866   $ 57,148  
       
 
 
1ST CAPITAL BANCORP
CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED
($ in 000s)
  Three Months Ended
Selected Financial Ratios 03/31/2024 12/31/2023 03/31/2023
Return on average total assets   0.37 %   0.27 %   0.45 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   5.70 %   4.81 %   7.51 %
Net interest margin   3.16 %   3.40 %   3.39 %
Net interest income to average total assets   3.12 %   3.39 %   3.36 %
Efficiency ratio   70.43 %   72.71 %   74.38 %


Regulatory Capital and Ratios 03/31/2024 12/31/2023 03/31/2023
Common equity tier 1 capital $ 106,894   $ 104,620   $ 102,724  
Tier 1 regulatory capital $ 106,894   $ 104,620   $ 102,724  
Total regulatory capital $ 114,192   $ 111,935   $ 110,295  
Tier 1 leverage ratio   10.44 %   10.13 %   10.45 %
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   14.80 %   14.66 %   15.32 %
Tier 1 capital ratio   14.80 %   14.66 %   15.32 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   15.81 %   15.68 %   16.45 %


About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp is the holding company for 1st Capital Bank. The Bank’s primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The Bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A full suite of deposit accounts also is furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The Bank operates full-service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo and Santa Cruz. The Bank’s corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, California 93901. The Bank’s website is www.1stCapital.bank. The main telephone number is 831.264.4000.
Member FDIC / Equal Opportunity Lender / SBA Preferred Lender

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements contained herein that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may contain words or phrases including, but not limited, to: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target,” “plans,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “may result in,” “are projected,” and variations of those words and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that might cause such a difference include, among other matters, changes in interest rates; economic conditions including inflation and real estate values in California and the Bank’s market areas; governmental regulation and legislation; credit quality; competition affecting the Bank’s businesses generally; the risk of natural disasters and future catastrophic events including pandemics, terrorist related incidents and other factors beyond the Bank’s control; and other factors. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

This news release is available at the www.1stCapital.bank internet site for no charge.

For further information, please contact:

Joel Keller   Samuel D. Jimenez
EVP / Chief Financial Officer   President & Chief Executive Officer
831.264.4014 office   831.264.4057 office
Joel.Keller@1stCapitalBank.com   Sam.Jimenez@1stCapitalBank.com

You just read:

1st Capital Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more