First Financial Northwest, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results; Reports Withdrawal from Legacy Defined Benefit Plan and Purchase of Single Premium Group Annuity

RENTON, Wash., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Northwest, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: FFNW), the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the “Bank”), today reported a net loss of $1.1 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to net income of $1.2 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and net income of $2.1 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“Our first quarter results were impacted by the purchase of a single premium group annuity to satisfy the Company’s obligations to current and former employees covered by a legacy defined benefit plan. The plan was frozen on March 31, 2013, however the liability continued for all vested participants. Extinguishing this liability at a cost of $1.2 million was a strategic move considered to be an appropriate use of capital in light of the elevated rate environment. We also recognized $767,000 in pretax expenses in the quarter relating to our previously announced sale to Global Federal Credit Union. We continue to work with the employees and management of Global on a variety of matters to facilitate the planned integration of our two institutions, while the regulatory agencies work through the processing of our applications,” stated Joseph W. Kiley III, President and CEO.

“Credit quality remained strong, with nonaccrual loans remaining low at $201,000 relative to our $1.2 billion total loan portfolio. Our analysis of the allowance for credit losses was influenced by various factors during the quarter, including declines in loan balances and shifts in the composition of the loan portfolio, credit grade changes, and improvements in the unemployment rate forecast. After careful consideration, our analysis concluded that a $175,000 recapture of provision for credit losses was appropriate inclusive of a $125,000 provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, due to their increased balances,” stated Kiley.

“Persistently elevated short term interest rates and strong competition for deposits continued to place pressure on deposit rates. As a result, despite an uptick in loan yields during the quarter, our net interest margin was little changed, increasing to 2.55% for the current quarter from 2.54% in the quarter ended December 31, 2023,” concluded Kiley.

Highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2024:

  • Net loans receivable totaled $1.14 billion at March 31, 2024, down $33.0 million from the prior quarter end.
  • Book value per share was $17.46 at March 31, 2024, compared to $17.61 at December 31, 2023, and $17.45 at March 31, 2023.
  • Incurred a net loss of $1.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to net income of $1.2 million and $2.1 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.
  • Paid a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $0.13 per share.
  • The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage and total capital ratios were 10.4% and 16.2% at March 31, 2024, compared to 10.2% and 16.2% at December 31, 2023, and 10.2% and 15.6% at March 31, 2023, respectively.
  • Credit quality remained strong with nonaccrual loans totaling $201,000, or 0.02% of total loans.
  • Recorded a $175,000 recapture of provision for credit losses in the current quarter, compared to no provision for credit losses in the prior quarter and a $338,000 provision for credit losses in the comparable quarter in 2023.

Deposits totaled $1.17 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $1.19 billion at December 31, 2023, and $1.23 billion at March 31, 2023. The $27.2 million decrease in deposits at March 31, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023, was due predominantly to a $44.6 million decrease in brokered deposits, which was consistent with management’s strategy to reduce these higher cost deposits, partially offset by a $9.4 million increase in retail certificates of deposit, a $6.2 million increase in money market balances, and a $1.5 million increase in interest-bearing demand deposits.

The following table presents a breakdown of our total deposits (unaudited):

  Mar 31,
2024 		  Dec 31,
2023 		  Mar 31,
2023 		  Three
Month
Change 		  One
Year
Change
Deposits: (Dollars in thousands)
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 100,846     $ 100,899     $ 110,780     $ (53 )   $ (9,934 )
Interest-bearing demand   58,489       56,968       86,183       1,521       (27,694 )
Savings   19,314       18,886       21,871       428       (2,557 )
Money market   535,594       529,411       483,945       6,183       51,649  
Certificates of deposit, retail   366,507       357,153       332,935       9,354       33,572  
Brokered deposits   86,146       130,790       191,414       (44,644 )     (105,268 )
Total deposits $ 1,166,896     $ 1,194,107     $ 1,227,128     $ (27,211 )   $ (60,232 )


The following tables present an analysis of total deposits by branch office (unaudited):

March 31, 2024
  Noninterest-
bearing
demand 		Interest-
bearing
demand		 Savings Money
market 		Certificates
of deposit,
retail		 Brokered
deposits		 Total
  (Dollars in thousands)
King County              
Renton $ 34,134   $ 17,394   $ 12,802   $ 263,834   $ 249,288   $ -   $ 577,452  
Landing   3,759     767     98     7,019     9,571     -     21,214  
Woodinville   2,137     2,207     1,011     10,707     10,866     -     26,928  
Bothell   3,025     947     32     1,835     5,158     -     10,997  
Crossroads   12,007     3,320     35     25,107     17,689     -     58,158  
Kent   5,875     5,579     6     25,543     7,207     -     44,210  
Kirkland   8,804     1,861     155     65,870     2,055     -     78,745  
Issaquah   1,435     373     113     2,781     6,053     -     10,755  
Total King County   71,176     32,448     14,252     402,696     307,887     -     828,459  
Snohomish County              
Mill Creek   5,241     2,327     685     12,600     8,426     -     29,279  
Edmonds   9,838     9,487     576     29,314     13,054     -     62,269  
Clearview   4,802     4,646     1,452     39,865     9,076     -     59,841  
Lake Stevens   3,841     4,134     1,165     18,769     14,043     -     41,952  
Smokey Point   2,661     4,415     1,167     29,411     10,800     -     48,454  
Total Snohomish County   26,383     25,009     5,045     129,959     55,399     -     241,795  
Pierce County              
University Place   2,034     63     1     1,748     1,487     -     5,333  
Gig Harbor   1,253     969     16     1,191     1,734     -     5,163  
Total Pierce County   3,287     1,032     17     2,939     3,221     -     10,496  
               
Brokered deposits   -     -     -     -     -     86,146     86,146  
               
Total deposits $ 100,846   $ 58,489   $ 19,314   $ 535,594   $ 366,507   $ 86,146   $ 1,166,896  


December 31, 2023
  Noninterest-
bearing
demand 		Interest-
bearing
demand		 Savings Money
market 		Certificates
of deposit,
retail		 Brokered
deposits		 Total
  (Dollars in thousands)
King County              
Renton $ 32,707   $ 16,280   $ 12,637   $ 317,003   $ 241,983   $ -   $ 620,610  
Landing   2,789     1,658     104     12,447     9,842     -     26,840  
Woodinville   1,909     2,292     1,000     9,491     10,671     -     25,363  
Bothell   3,380     840     33     1,892     4,738     -     10,883  
Crossroads   11,075     3,873     45     27,564     14,958     -     57,515  
Kent   7,267     5,086     4     16,424     7,706     -     36,487  
Kirkland   9,341     1,989     137     12,233     2,032     -     25,732  
Issaquah   1,646     1,696     57     2,417     6,213     -     12,029  
Total King County   70,114     33,714     14,017     399,471     298,143     -     815,459  
Snohomish County              
Mill Creek   4,985     2,333     850     13,672     8,309     -     30,149  
Edmonds   11,455     5,386     460     26,458     14,375     -     58,134  
Clearview   4,614     4,964     1,541     17,597     9,243     -     37,959  
Lake Stevens   3,849     4,919     940     24,009     12,633     -     46,350  
Smokey Point   2,665     4,333     1,060     44,484     11,750     -     64,292  
Total Snohomish County   27,568     21,935     4,851     126,220     56,310     -     236,884  
Pierce County              
University Place   2,205     67     3     2,496     1,172     -     5,943  
Gig Harbor   1,012     1,252     15     1,224     1,528     -     5,031  
Total Pierce County   3,217     1,319     18     3,720     2,700     -     10,974  
               
Brokered deposits   -     -     -     -     -     130,790     130,790  
               
Total deposits $ 100,899   $ 56,968   $ 18,886   $ 529,411   $ 357,153   $ 130,790   $ 1,194,107  


Net loans receivable totaled $1.14 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $1.18 billion at both December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023. During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, loan repayments outpaced new originations. The average balance of net loans receivable totaled $1.16 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $1.17 billion for both the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) represented 1.30% of total loans receivable at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.28% at December 31, 2023, and 1.33% at March 31, 2023.

Nonaccrual loans totaled $201,000 at March 31, 2024, compared to $220,000 at December 31, 2023, and $201,000 at March 31, 2023. There was no other real estate owned (“OREO”) at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, or March 31, 2023.

Net interest income totaled $8.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $9.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and $11.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in the current quarter was primarily due to lower levels of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Total interest income was $19.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $20.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and $18.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, with average interest-earning asset balances declining by $40.6 million and $11.6 million, respectively, compared to the prior periods. Yield on loans increased to 5.88% during the recent quarter, compared to 5.83% and 5.56% for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively. Yield on investments was unchanged at 4.11% for the current quarter, and the quarter ended December 31, 2023, an increase from 3.88% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Total interest expense was $10.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $11.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and $7.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decline from the quarter ended December 31, 2023, was due primarily to lower levels of deposits, particularly the managed decrease in brokered deposits, offset slightly by an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 3.69% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 3.62% and 2.41% for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. Advances from the FHLB totaled $115.0 million at March 31, 2024, down from $125.0 million at December 31, 2023 and $160.0 million at March 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024, all $115.0 million of our FHLB advances were tied to cash flow hedge agreements where the Bank pays a fixed rate and receives a variable rate in return to assist in the Bank’s interest rate risk management efforts. These cash flow hedge agreements had a weighted average remaining term of 32.6 months and a weighted average fixed interest rate of 1.87% as of March 31, 2024. The average cost of borrowings was 2.65% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 2.40% and 2.69% for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Net interest margin was 2.55% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, up slightly from 2.54% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, but down from 3.22% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The slight increase compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023, was due primarily to the higher level of interest-earning assets. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased six basis points to 5.62% during the first quarter of 2024, from 5.56% during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and increased 33 basis points from 5.29% during the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased eight basis points to 3.58% during the quarter, from 3.50% during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and increased 114 basis points from 2.44% during the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The net interest margin for the month of March 2024 was 2.50%.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, totaled $787,000, up from $633,000 and $665,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively. The increase compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023, was primarily due to a $96,000 increase in BOLI income, a $38,000 increase in other noninterest income related to our fintech focused venture capital investment and a $35,000 increase in wealth management revenue, partially offset by a combined decrease of $15,000 in lower deposit and loan related fees. The increase in the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023, primarily reflects an increase in other noninterest income, wealth management revenue and BOLI income, partially offset by lower loan and deposit related fees.

Noninterest expense totaled $11.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $8.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and $9.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The increase compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023, was primarily due to a $1.9 million increase in salaries and employee benefits and a $869,000 increase in professional fees. The increase in salaries and employee benefits consisted primarily of a $1.2 million expense related to the defined benefit plan liability, an incentive accrual of $151,000 compared to a reversal of $250,000 in the previous quarter ended December 31, 2023, a $201,000 increase in salaries due to annual salary increases taking effect January 1, 2024, and $101,000 related to the seasonal increase in payroll taxes. The increase in professional fees consisted primarily of $767,000 in pretax expenses related to the pending sale of the Bank’s assets to Global Federal Credit Union. The increase compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was primarily due to the purchase of a single premium group annuity to satisfy the defined benefit liability and transaction-related expenses mentioned previously, along with increases in data processing fees, occupancy and equipment expenses and regulatory assessments.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 15 full-service banking offices. For additional information about us, please visit our website at ffnwb.com and click on the “Investor Relations” link at the bottom of the page.

Forward-looking statements:
When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management’s current expectations and forecasts regarding future events many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about, among other things, our pending transaction with Global Federal Credit Union (“Global”) whereby Global, pursuant to the definitive purchase and assumption agreement (the “P&A Agreement”), will acquire substantially all of the assets and assume substantially all of the liabilities of the Bank, expectations of the business environment in which we operate, projections of future performance or financial items, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding our mission and vision. These forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ, possibly materially from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect our operating and stock performance. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, the following: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or all of the parties to terminate the P&A Agreement; delays in completing the P&A Agreement; the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and shareholder approvals or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the Global transaction, including the P&A Agreement, on a timely basis or at all; delays or other circumstances arising from the dissolution of the Bank and the Company following completion of the P&A Agreement; diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities during the pending Global transaction; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement of the Global transaction; potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in our local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth; changes in the interest rate environment, including the recent increases in the Federal Reserve benchmark rate and duration at which such increased interest rate levels are maintained, which could adversely affect our revenues and expenses, the value of assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; the impact of continuing high inflation and the current and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto; the effects of any federal government shutdown; increased competitive pressures; legislative and regulatory changes; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; effects of critical accounting policies and judgments, including the use of estimates in determining the fair value of certain of our assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation; the effects of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, and other external events on our business; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission – that are available on our website at www.ffnwb.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this Press Release and in the other public statements are based upon management’s beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.


 
FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
Assets Mar 31,
2024 		  Dec 31,
2023 		  Mar 31,
2023 		  Three
Month
Change 		  One
Year
Change
                   
Cash on hand and in banks $ 8,789     $ 8,391     $ 9,618     4.7 %   (8.6 )%
Interest-earning deposits with banks   40,272       22,138       70,998     81.9     (43.3 )
Investments available-for-sale, at fair value   180,376       207,915       214,948     (13.2 )   (16.1 )
Investments held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   2,451       2,456       2,439     (0.2 )   0.5  
Loans receivable, net of allowance of $14,996, $15,306, and $16,028 respectively   1,142,909       1,175,925       1,184,750     (2.8 )   (3.5 )
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost   6,078       6,527       8,203     (6.9 )   (25.9 )
Accrued interest receivable   7,176       7,359       7,011     (2.5 )   2.4  
Deferred tax assets, net   2,399       2,648       2,990     (9.4 )   (19.8 )
Premises and equipment, net   19,323       19,667       20,732     (1.7 )   (6.8 )
Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI"), net   38,058       37,653       36,647     1.1     3.9  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   16,827       10,478       11,336     60.6     48.4  
Right of use asset ("ROU"), net   2,415       2,617       3,194     (7.7 )   (24.4 )
Goodwill   889       889       889     0.0     0.0  
Core deposit intangible, net   388       419       516     (7.4 )   (24.8 )
Total assets $ 1,468,350     $ 1,505,082     $ 1,574,271     (2.4 )   (6.7 )
                   
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
                   
Deposits                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 100,846     $ 100,899     $ 110,780     (0.1 )   (9.0 )
Interest-bearing deposits   1,066,050       1,093,208       1,116,348     (2.5 )   (4.5 )
Total deposits   1,166,896       1,194,107       1,227,128     (2.3 )   (4.9 )
Advances from the FHLB   115,000       125,000       160,000     (8.0 )   (28.1 )
Advance payments from borrowers for taxes and insurance   5,649       2,952       5,447     91.4     3.7  
Lease liability, net   2,598       2,806       3,374     (7.4 )   (23.0 )
Accrued interest payable   1,134       2,739       749     (58.6 )   51.4  
Other liabilities   16,890       15,818       17,928     6.8     (5.8 )
Total liabilities   1,308,167       1,343,422       1,414,626     (2.6 )   (7.5 )
                   
Commitments and contingencies                  
                   
Stockholders' Equity                  
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding   -       -       -     n/a   n/a
Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 90,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 9,174,425 shares at March 31 2024, 9,179,510 shares at December 31 2023, and 9,148,086 shares at March 31 2023   92       92       92     0.0     0.0  
Additional paid-in capital   72,871       73,035       72,445     (0.2 )   0.6  
Retained earnings   93,938       96,206       95,597     (2.4 )   (1.7 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax   (6,718 )     (7,673 )     (8,489 )   (12.4 )   (20.9 )
Total stockholders' equity   160,183       161,660       159,645     (0.9 )   0.3  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,468,350     $ 1,505,082     $ 1,574,271     (2.4 )%   (6.7 )%


 
FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Income Statements
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
  Quarter Ended        
  Mar 31,
2024 		  Dec 31,
2023 		  Mar 31,
2023 		  Three
Month
Change 		  One
Year
Change
Interest income                  
Loans, including fees $ 16,966     $ 17,143     $ 16,029     (1.0 )%   5.8 %
Investments   2,064       2,143       2,105     (3.7 )   (1.9 )
Interest-earning deposits with banks   486       880       236     (44.8 )   105.9  
Dividends on FHLB Stock   127       121       130     5.0     (2.3 )
Total interest income   19,643       20,287       18,500     (3.2 )   6.2  
Interest expense                  
Deposits   9,916       10,281       6,332     (3.6 )   56.6  
FHLB advances and other borrowings   827       731       912     13.1     (9.3 )
Total interest expense   10,743       11,012       7,244     (2.4 )   48.3  
Net interest income   8,900       9,275       11,256     (4.0 )   (20.9 )
(Recapture of provision) provision for credit losses   (175 )     -       338     n/a   (151.8 )
Net interest income after (recapture of provision) provision for credit losses   9,075       9,275       10,918     (2.2 )   (16.9 )
                   
Noninterest income                  
BOLI income   351       255       308     37.6     14.0  
Wealth management revenue   95       60       45     58.3     111.1  
Deposit related fees   221       234       223     (5.6 )   (0.9 )
Loan related fees   58       60       91     (3.3 )   (36.3 )
Other   62       24       (2 )   158.3     NM
Total noninterest income   787       633       665     24.3     18.3  
                   
Noninterest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits   6,763       4,822       5,461     40.3     23.8  
Occupancy and equipment   1,226       1,231       1,165     (0.4 )   5.2  
Professional fees   1,300       431       417     201.6     211.8  
Data processing   786       718       686     9.5     14.6  
Regulatory assessments   166       196       101     (15.3 )   64.4  
Insurance and bond premiums   132       113       130     16.8     1.5  
Marketing   64       70       77     (8.6 )   (16.9 )
Other general and administrative   894       858       918     4.2     (2.6 )
Total noninterest expense   11,331       8,439       8,955     34.3     26.5  
(Loss) income before federal income tax (benefit) provision   (1,469 )     1,469       2,628     (200.0 )   (155.9 )
Federal income tax (benefit) provision   (393 )     275       506     (242.9 )   (177.7 )
Net (loss) income $ (1,076 )   $ 1,194     $ 2,122     (190.1 )%   (150.7 )%
                   
Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.12 )   $ 0.13     $ 0.23          
Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.12 )   $ 0.13     $ 0.23          
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding   9,159,339       9,151,892       9,104,371          
Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding   9,159,339       9,176,724       9,173,276          


The following table presents a breakdown of the loan portfolio (unaudited):

  March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023
  Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent
  (Dollars in thousands)
Commercial real estate:                      
Residential:                      
Multifamily $ 134,386     11.6 %   $ 138,149     11.6 %   $ 143,332     11.9 %
Total multifamily residential   134,386     11.6       138,149     11.6       143,332     11.9  
                       
Non-residential:                      
Retail   118,958     10.4       124,172     10.4       130,788     11.0  
Office   72,303     6.2       72,778     6.1       79,793     6.6  
Hotel / motel   57,263     4.9       63,597     5.3       67,165     5.6  
Storage   32,834     2.8       33,033     2.8       33,604     2.8  
Mobile home park   23,351     2.0       21,701     1.8       21,992     1.8  
Warehouse   19,086     1.6       19,218     1.6       19,780     1.6  
Nursing Home   11,538     1.0       11,610     1.0       12,260     1.0  
Other non-residential   32,041     2.8       31,750     2.6       43,523     3.7  
Total non-residential   367,374     31.7       377,859     31.6       408,905     34.1  
                       
Construction/land:                      
One-to-four family residential   43,411     3.7       47,149     4.0       53,948     4.5  
Multifamily   5,266     0.5       4,004     0.3       (131 )   0.0  
Commercial   -     0.0       -     0.0       -     0.0  
Land development   8,330     0.7       9,771     0.8       9,786     0.8  
Total construction/land   57,007     4.9       60,924     5.1       63,603     5.3  
                       
One-to-four family residential:                      
Permanent owner occupied   283,398     24.5       284,471     23.9       242,477     20.2  
Permanent non-owner occupied   223,302     19.3       228,752     19.2       240,183     20.0  
Total one-to-four family residential   506,700     43.8       513,223     43.1       482,660     40.2  
                       
Business:                      
Aircraft   1,907     0.2       1,945     0.1       2,052     0.1  
Small Business Administration ("SBA")   1,778     0.2       1,794     0.3       499     0.1  
Paycheck Protection Plan ("PPP")   395     0.0       473     0.0       707     0.1  
Other business   16,344     1.4       24,869     2.1       28,401     2.3  
Total business   20,424     1.8       29,081     2.5       31,659     2.6  
                       
Consumer:                      
Classic, collectible and other auto   58,003     5.0       58,618     5.0       59,962     5.0  
Other consumer   14,011     1.2       13,377     1.1       10,657     0.9  
Total consumer   72,014     6.2       71,995     6.1       70,619     5.9  
                       
Total loans   1,157,905     100.0 %     1,191,231     100.0 %     1,200,778     100.0 %
Less:                      
ACL   14,996           15,306           16,028      
Loans receivable, net $ 1,142,909         $ 1,175,925         $ 1,184,750      
                       
Concentrations of credit: (1)                      
Construction loans as % of total capital   36.3 %         38.3 %         44.9 %    
Total non-owner occupied commercial
real estate as % of total capital		   307.2 %         316.8 %         347.7 %    

(1) Concentrations of credit percentages are for First Financial Northwest Bank only using classifications in accordance with FDIC regulatory guidelines.


 
FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Key Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
 
  At or For the Quarter Ended
  Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,
    2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Performance Ratios: (1)                  
Return on assets   (0.29 )%     0.31 %     0.39 %     0.39 %     0.57 %
Return on equity   (2.67 )     2.97       3.71       3.74       5.31  
Dividend payout ratio   (108.33 )     100.00       79.26       79.90       56.52  
Equity-to-assets ratio   10.91       10.74       10.44       10.39       10.14  
Tangible equity ratio (2)   10.83       10.66       10.36       10.31       10.06  
Net interest margin   2.55       2.54       2.69       2.84       3.22  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   116.40       115.84       116.94       116.27       117.78  
Efficiency ratio   116.97       85.17       84.49       85.57       75.12  
Noninterest expense as a percent of average total assets   3.05       2.18       2.29       2.50       2.42  
Book value per common share $ 17.46     $ 17.61     $ 17.35     $ 17.35     $ 17.45  
Tangible book value per share (2)   17.32       17.47       17.20       17.20       17.30  
                   
Capital Ratios: (3)                  
Tier 1 leverage ratio   10.41 %     10.18 %     10.25 %     10.02 %     10.24 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   14.98       14.90       14.75       14.49       14.33  
Tier 1 capital ratio   14.98       14.90       14.75       14.49       14.33  
Total capital ratio   16.24       16.15       16.00       15.75       15.59  
                   
Asset Quality Ratios: (4)                  
Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans   0.02 %     0.02 %     0.02 %     0.02 %     0.02 %
ACL as a percent of total loans   1.30       1.28       1.29       1.31       1.33  
Net charge-offs to average loans receivable, net   0.00       0.00       0.00       0.00       0.00  
                   
Allowance for Credit Losses:                  
ACL, beginning of the quarter $ 15,306     $ 15,306     $ 15,606     $ 16,028     $ 15,227  
Beginning balance adjustment from adoption of Topic 326   -       -       -       -       500  
(Recapture of provision) provision   (300 )     -       (300 )     (400 )     300  
Charge-offs   (10 )     -       -       (22 )     -  
Recoveries   -       -       -       -       1  
ACL, end of the quarter $ 14,996     $ 15,306     $ 15,306     $ 15,606     $ 16,028  
                   
Allowance for unfunded commitments                  
Beginning balance $ 439     $ 439     $ 439     $ 286     $ 248  
Provision for credit losses   125       -       -       153       38  
Ending balance $ 564     $ 439     $ 439     $ 439     $ 286  
                   
Provision for credit losses                  
ACL - loans $ (300 )   $ -     $ (300 )   $ (400 )   $ 300  
Allowance for unfunded commitments   125       -       -       153       38  
Total $ (175 )   $ -     $ (300 )   $ (247 )   $ 338  

(1) Performance ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.
(2) Tangible equity, tangible assets, tangible equity ratio and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP equivalents.
(3) Capital ratios are for First Financial Northwest Bank only.
(4) Loans are reported net of undisbursed funds.


 
FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Key Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
 
  At or For the Quarter Ended
  Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,
    2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
  (Dollars in thousands)
Yields and Costs: (1)                  
Yield on loans   5.88 %     5.83 %     5.73 %     5.71 %     5.56 %
Yield on investments   4.11       4.11       3.98       3.93       3.88  
Yield on interest-earning deposits   5.28       5.32       5.18       4.91       4.40  
Yield on FHLB stock   7.79       7.29       6.57       7.06       7.30  
Yield on interest-earning assets   5.62 %     5.56 %     5.46 %     5.43 %     5.29 %
                   
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   3.69 %     3.62 %     3.33 %     3.06 %     2.41 %
Cost of borrowings   2.65       2.40       2.42       2.55       2.69  
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   3.58 %     3.50 %     3.24 %     3.01 %     2.44 %
                   
Cost of total deposits (2)   3.38 %     3.31 %     3.03 %     2.78 %     2.17 %
Cost of funds (3)   3.31       3.23       2.97       2.76       2.23  
                   
Average Balances:                  
Loans $ 1,160,156     $ 1,167,339     $ 1,171,483     $ 1,182,939     $ 1,168,539  
Investments   202,106       206,837       211,291       215,113       219,969  
Interest-earning deposits   37,032       65,680       40,202       50,691       21,729  
FHLB stock   6,554       6,584       6,820       6,814       7,219  
Total interest-earning assets $ 1,405,848     $ 1,446,440     $ 1,429,796     $ 1,455,557     $ 1,417,456  
                   
Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,082,168     $ 1,127,690     $ 1,097,324     $ 1,126,598     $ 1,065,827  
Borrowings   125,604       120,978       125,402       125,275       137,600  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,207,772     $ 1,248,668     $ 1,222,726     $ 1,251,873     $ 1,203,427  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   99,173       102,869       109,384       111,365       115,708  
Total deposits and borrowings $ 1,306,945     $ 1,351,537     $ 1,332,110     $ 1,363,238     $ 1,319,135  
                   
Average assets $ 1,495,753     $ 1,538,955     $ 1,522,224     $ 1,547,321     $ 1,509,297  
Average stockholders' equity   161,823       159,659       160,299       159,764       162,016  

(1) Yields and costs are annualized.
(2) Includes noninterest-bearing deposits.
(3) Includes total borrowings and deposits (including noninterest-bearing deposits).


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures that include tangible equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, and the tangible equity-to-assets ratio. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of goodwill and core deposit intangible, net and provides an alternative view of the Company’s performance over time and in comparison to the Company’s competitors. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation and are not a substitute for other measures in this earnings release that are presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following tables provide a reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures:

  Quarter Ended
    Mar 31,
2024 		      Dec 31,
2023 		      Sep 30,
2023 		      Jun 30,
2023 		      Mar 31,
2023 		 
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Tangible equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share:
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 160,183     $ 161,660     $ 159,235     $ 158,715     $ 159,645  
Less:                  
Goodwill   889       889       889       889       889  
Core deposit intangible, net   388       419       451       484       516  
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) $ 158,906     $ 160,352     $ 157,895     $ 157,342     $ 158,240  
                   
Total assets (GAAP) $ 1,468,350     $ 1,505,082     $ 1,525,568     $ 1,528,079     $ 1,574,271  
Less:                  
Goodwill   889       889       889       889       889  
Core deposit intangible, net   388       419       451       484       516  
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 1,467,073     $ 1,503,774     $ 1,524,228     $ 1,526,706     $ 1,572,866  
                   
Common shares outstanding at period end   9,174,425       9,179,510       9,179,510       9,148,086       9,148,086  
                   
Equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP)   10.91 %     10.74 %     10.44 %     10.39 %     10.14 %
Tangible equity-to-tangible assets ratio (Non-GAAP)   10.83       10.66       10.36       10.31       10.06  
Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 17.46     $ 17.61     $ 17.35     $ 17.35     $ 17.45  
Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)   17.32       17.47       17.20       17.20       17.30  


For more information, contact:
Joseph W. Kiley III, President and Chief Executive Officer
Rich Jacobson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(425) 255-4400


