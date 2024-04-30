Submit Release
Columbia Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

FAIR LAWN, N.J., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CLBK), the mid-tier holding company for Columbia Bank ("Columbia") and Freehold Bank ("Freehold"), reported a net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as compared to net income of $18.7 million, or $0.18 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 reflected lower net interest income, mainly due to an increase in interest expense, a higher provision for credit losses and higher non-interest expense, partially offset by lower income tax expense. For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company reported core net income of $455,000, a decrease of $19.3 million, or 97.7%, compared to core net income of $19.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Mr. Thomas J. Kemly, President and Chief Executive Officer commented: “While the first quarter results were disappointing as we were challenged by the environment and non-recurring items, management believes it has achieved net interest margin stabilization. We believe net interest margin expansion, additional loan volumes and cost controls will contribute to improved earnings on a go forward basis. The Company's balance sheet, asset quality and capital remain strong, and we have maintained a stable, diversified deposit base and abundant liquidity."

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023

A net loss of $1.2 million was recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, a decrease of $19.9 million, or 106.2%, compared to net income of $18.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in net income was primarily attributable to an $18.7 million decrease in net interest income, a $5.1 million increase in provision for credit losses, and a $1.8 million increase in non-interest expense, partially offset by a $6.3 million decrease in income tax expense.

Net interest income was $42.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, a decrease of $18.7 million, or 30.7%, from $60.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in net interest income was primarily attributable to a $34.4 million increase in interest expense on deposits and borrowings, partially offset by a $15.7 million increase in interest income. The increase in interest income was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets coupled with an increase in average yields due to multiple market interest rate increases that occurred over the previous year. The increase in interest expense on deposits was driven by these same rate increases coupled with intense competition for deposits in the market and the repricing of existing deposits into higher cost products. The increase in interest expense on borrowings was also impacted by an increase in the average balance of borrowings and the increase in interest rates for new borrowings since interest rates continued rising during the first and second quarters of 2023. Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income on loans, totaled $268,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $200,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The average yield on loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 increased 55 basis points to 4.79%, as compared to 4.24% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as interest income was influenced by rising interest rates and loan growth. The average yield on securities for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 increased 12 basis points to 2.65%, as compared to 2.53% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as a number of adjustable rate securities tied to various indexes repriced higher during the quarter, and new securities purchased during the 2024 period were at higher rates. The average yield on other interest-earning assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 increased 184 basis points to 6.06%, as compared to 4.22% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, due to the rise in average balances and interest rates paid on cash balances and an increase in the dividend rate paid on Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Total interest expense was $66.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, an increase of $34.4 million, or 107.5%, from $32.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The increase in interest expense was primarily attributable to a 189 basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, coupled with an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, along with a 38 basis point increase in the average cost of borrowings, and an increase in the average balance of borrowings. Interest expense on deposits increased $31.3 million, or 183.3%, and interest expense on borrowings increased $3.1 million, or 20.6%.

The Company's net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 decreased 83 basis points to 1.75%, when compared to 2.58% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets increased 57 basis points to 4.50% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as compared to 3.93% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 164 basis points to 3.38% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as compared to 1.74% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The increase in yields for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was due to the impact of market interest rate increases between periods. The net interest margin decreased for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as the increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities outweighed the increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets.

The provision for credit losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $5.3 million, an increase of $5.1 million, from $175,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The increase in provision for credit losses during the quarter was primarily attributable to net charge-offs totaling $5.0 million.

Non-interest expense was $45.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, an increase of $1.8 million, or 4.0%, from $43.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in federal deposit insurance premiums of $1.7 million, and an increase in professional fees of $2.8 million, partially offset by a decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense of $3.6 million. The federal deposit insurance premium expense increased due to an increase in the assessment rate imposed by the FDIC effective January 1, 2023, and an increase in a one-time special assessment charge. Professional fees included an increase in legal, regulatory and compliance-related costs. The decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense was the result of workforce reduction and other related employee expense cutting strategies implemented during 2023 and 2024.

Income tax benefit was $129,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, a decrease of $6.3 million, as compared to income tax expense of $6.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, mainly due to a decrease in pre-tax income. The Company's effective tax rate was 10.0% and 24.7% for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The effective tax rate for the 2024 period was primarily impacted by permanent income tax differences.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets decreased $8.0 million, or 0.08%, to $10.6 billion at March 31, 2024 as compared to December 31, 2023. The decrease in total assets was primarily attributable to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $49.8 million, and a decrease in loans receivable, net, of $59.2 million partially offset by an increase in debt securities available for sale of $93.9 million.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $49.8 million, or 11.8%, to $373.5 million at March 31, 2024 from $423.2 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to purchases of debt securities available for sale of $137.8 million, repurchases of common stock under our stock repurchase program of $1.7 million and a decrease in total deposits of $17.2 million, partially offset by proceeds from principal repayments on securities of $33.9 million, and repayments on loans receivable.

Debt securities available for sale increased $93.9 million, or 8.6%, to $1.2 billion at March 31, 2024 from $1.1 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase was attributable to the purchases of debt securities available for sale of $137.8 million, consisting primarily of U.S. government obligations and mortgage-backed securities, partially offset by repayments on securities of $21.1 million, maturities of securities of $10.0 million, an increase in the gross unrealized loss on securities of $8.2 million, and the sale of one corporate debt security with a carrying value of $4.8 million, resulting in a loss of $1.3 million.

Loans receivable, net, decreased $59.2 million, or 0.8%, to $7.8 billion at March 31, 2024 as compared to December 31, 2023. One-to-four family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and home equity loans and advances decreased $13.9 million, $58.9 million, $5.5 million, and $5.8 million, respectively, partially offset by increases in multifamily real estate loans and commercial business loans of $20.2 million, and $5.2 million, respectively. The allowance for credit losses for loans increased $305,000 to $55.4 million at March 31, 2024 from $55.1 million at December 31, 2023.

Total liabilities decreased $5.7 million, or 0.1%, to $9.6 billion at March 31, 2024 as compared to December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in total deposits of $17.2 million, or 0.2%, partially offset by an increase in accrued expenses and other liabilities of $7.3 million, or 3.9%. The decrease in total deposits primarily consisted of decreases in non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, and savings and club accounts of $21.5 million, $37.0 million, $27.4 million, and $13.0 million, respectively, partially offset by an increase in certificates of deposit of $81.7 million. The $7.3 million increase in accrued expenses and other liabilities was primarily attributable to a $10.5 million net increase in balances related to our interest rate swap program, partially offset by a $4.3 million decrease in outstanding checks.

Total stockholders’ equity decreased $2.3 million, or 0.22%, with a balance of $1.0 billion at both March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. The decrease in equity was primarily attributable to a net loss of $1.2 million, and the repurchase of 101,516 shares of common stock at a cost of approximately $1.7 million, or $16.28 per share, under our stock repurchase program, partially offset by an increase of $2.1 million in other comprehensive income, which includes changes in unrealized losses on debt securities available for sale and unrealized losses on swap contracts, net of taxes, included in other comprehensive income.

Asset Quality

The Company's non-performing loans at March 31, 2024 totaled $22.9 million, or 0.30% of total gross loans, as compared to $12.6 million, or 0.16% of total gross loans, at December 31, 2023. The $10.3 million increase in non-performing loans was primarily attributable to an increase in non-performing one-to-four family real estate loans of $2.1 million, an increase in non-performing commercial real estate loans of $5.7 million, and an increase in non-performing commercial business loans of $2.5 million. One borrower with an outstanding $5.7 million commercial real estate loan and a related $1.6 million commercial business loan placed on nonaccrual status, representing 71% of the increase in non-performing loans, during the 2024 quarter. The borrower is a struggling healthcare facility that is current on all payments and in the process of being acquired. The Company has the first lien on the healthcare facility which has a 2023 appraised value of $23.0 million along with additional collateral. The acquiring entity, which has strong cash flow, has partially guaranteed the commercial business loan and has provided cash collateral.

The increase in non-performing one-to-four family real estate loans was due to an increase in the number of loans from 17 non-performing loans at December 31, 2023 to 24 loans at March 31, 2024. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets totaled 0.22% and 0.12% at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, net charge-offs totaled $5.0 million, as compared to $105,000 in net charge-offs recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which included charge-offs related to four commercial business loans totaling $5.0 million. Two of the four loans represented $2.9 million of charge-offs and these borrowers are currently making monthly payments. Management expects some recoveries from these credits on a go forward basis.

The Company's allowance for credit losses on loans was $55.4 million, or 0.71% of total gross loans, at March 31, 2024, compared to $55.1 million, or 0.70% of total gross loans, at December 31, 2023.

Additional Liquidity, Loan, and Deposit Information

The Company services a diverse retail and commercial deposit base through its 67 branches. With over 212,000 accounts, the average deposit account balance was approximately $37,000 at March 31, 2024.

The Company had uninsured deposits totaling $1.9 billion at March 31, 2024 and $1.8 billion at December 31, 2023, excluding municipal deposits of $826.5 million and $825.9 million, respectively, which are collateralized, and intercompany deposits of $3.5 billion at both March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

The Company had uninsured deposits as summarized below:

  At March 31, 2024   At December 31, 2023
  (Dollars in thousands)
       
Uninsured deposits $ 1,888,443     $ 1,837,083  
Uninsured deposits to total deposits   24.1 %     23.4 %
               

Deposit balances are summarized as follows:

  At March 31, 2024   At December 31, 2023
  Balance   Weighted Average Rate   Balance   Weighted Average Rate
  (Dollars in thousands)
               
Non-interest-bearing demand $ 1,415,909   %   $ 1,437,361   %
Interest-bearing demand   1,929,490   2.23       1,966,463   2.07  
Money market accounts   1,228,098   3.26       1,255,528   3.28  
Savings and club deposits   687,303   0.73       700,348   0.48  
Certificates of deposit   2,568,603   4.20       2,486,856   3.91  
Total deposits $ 7,829,403   2.50 %   $ 7,846,556   2.31 %
                       

The Company continues to maintain strong liquidity and capital positions. The Company had no outstanding borrowings from the Federal Reserve Discount Window at March 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had immediate access to approximately $2.7 billion of funding, with additional unpledged loan collateral available to pledge in excess of $1.5 billion.

At March 31, 2024, the Company's non-performing commercial real estate loans totaled $8.5 million, or 0.11%, of the total loans receivable loan portfolio balance.

The following table presents multifamily real estate, owner occupied commercial real estate, and the components of investor owned commercial real estate loans included in the real estate loan portfolio.

  At March 31, 2024
  (Dollars in thousands)
  Balance   % of Gross Loans   Weighted Average
Loan to Value Ratio		   Weighted
Average
Debt Service
Coverage
Multifamily Real Estate $ 1,429,369   18.4 %   63.4 %   1.60 x
                 
Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate $ 700,795   9.0 %   55.3 %   2.10 x
                 
Investor Owned Commercial Real Estate:                
Retail / Shopping centers $ 500,921   6.4 %   52.3 %   1.58 x
Mixed Use   219,724   2.8     58.6     1.60  
Industrial / Warehouse   357,998   4.6     53.8     1.58  
Non-Medical Office   199,753   2.6     55.3     1.44  
Medical Office   132,479   1.7     58.8     1.49  
Single Purpose   68,421   0.9     54.1     3.65  
Other   138,087   1.8     52.2     1.75  
Total $ 1,617,383   20.8 %   54.5 %   1.66 x
                 
Total Multifamily and Commercial Real Estate Loans $ 3,747,547   48.2 %   58.0 %   1.72 x
                       

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had less than $1.0 million in loan exposure to office or rent stabilized multifamily loans in New York City.

About Columbia Financial, Inc.

The consolidated financial results include the accounts of Columbia Financial, Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiaries Columbia Bank and Freehold Bank, and their wholly-owned subsidiaries. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a Delaware corporation organized as Columbia Bank's mid-tier stock holding company. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a majority-owned subsidiary of Columbia Bank, MHC. Columbia Bank is a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey that operates 65 full-service banking offices. Freehold Bank is a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey that operates 2 full-service banking offices. Both banks offer traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in their market areas.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “projects,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s business activities; changes in interest rates, higher inflation and their impact on national and local economic conditions; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Treasury, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and other governmental entities; the impact of legal, judicial and regulatory proceedings or investigations, competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect a borrowers’ ability to service and repay the Company’s loans; the effect of acts of terrorism, war or pandemics,, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the value of securities in the Company’s portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and securities; legislative changes and changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s consolidated financial statements will become impaired; cyber-attacks, computer viruses and other technological risks that may breach the security of our systems and allow unauthorized access to confidential information; the inability of third party service providers to perform; demand for loans in the Company’s market area; the Company’s ability to attract and maintain deposits and effectively manage liquidity; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy, or its integration of acquired financial institutions and businesses, and changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, those set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and those set forth in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. Specifically, the Company provides measures based on what it believes are its operating earnings on a consistent basis and excludes material non-routine operating items which affect the GAAP reporting of results of operations. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s core financial results for the periods presented. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible stockholders' equity. These measures are commonly utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this press release. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

 
COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(In thousands)
 
  March 31,   December 31,
  2024   2023
Assets (Unaudited)    
Cash and due from banks $ 373,362   $ 423,140
Short-term investments   110     109
Total cash and cash equivalents   373,472     423,249
       
Debt securities available for sale, at fair value   1,187,440     1,093,557
Debt securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $351,991, and $357,177 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)   398,351     401,154
Equity securities, at fair value   4,430     4,079
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   80,859     81,022
       
Loans receivable   7,815,629     7,874,537
Less: allowance for credit losses   55,401     55,096
Loans receivable, net   7,760,228     7,819,441
       
Accrued interest receivable   41,585     39,345
Office properties and equipment, net   83,234     83,577
Bank-owned life insurance   270,144     268,362
Goodwill and intangible assets   122,730     123,350
Other assets   315,046     308,432
Total assets $ 10,637,519   $ 10,645,568
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Liabilities:      
Deposits $ 7,829,403   $ 7,846,556
Borrowings   1,530,424     1,528,695
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance   45,907     43,509
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   193,760     186,473
Total liabilities   9,599,494     9,605,233
       
Stockholders' equity:      
Total stockholders' equity   1,038,025     1,040,335
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,637,519   $ 10,645,568
       


COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended
March 31,
  2024   2023
Interest income: (Unaudited)
Loans receivable $ 92,949     $ 80,290  
Debt securities available for sale and equity securities   7,785       8,451  
Debt securities held to maturity   2,369       2,457  
Federal funds and interest-earning deposits   3,563       812  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends   1,961       870  
Total interest income   108,627       92,880  
Interest expense:      
Deposits   48,418       17,088  
Borrowings   18,009       14,928  
Total interest expense   66,427       32,016  
       
Net interest income   42,200       60,864  
       
Provision for credit losses   5,278       175  
       
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   36,922       60,689  
       
Non-interest income:      
Demand deposit account fees   585       1,176  
Bank-owned life insurance   1,780       1,981  
Title insurance fees   503       587  
Loan fees and service charges   961       1,072  
Loss on securities transactions   (1,256 )     (1,295 )
Change in fair value of equity securities   351       168  
Gain on sale of loans   185       791  
Other non-interest income   4,342       3,593  
Total non-interest income   7,451       8,073  
       
Non-interest expense:      
Compensation and employee benefits   27,513       31,158  
Occupancy   5,973       5,754  
Federal deposit insurance premiums   2,355       689  
Advertising   626       687  
Professional fees   4,634       1,875  
Data processing and software expenses   3,967       3,825  
Merger-related expenses   22        
Other non-interest expense, net   567       (87 )
Total non-interest expense   45,657       43,901  
       
(Loss) income before income tax expense   (1,284 )     24,861  
       
Income tax (benefit) expense   (129 )     6,138  
       
Net (loss) income $ (1,155 )   $ 18,723  
       
(Loss) earnings per share-basic $ (0.01 )   $ 0.18  
(Loss) earnings per share-diluted $ (0.01 )   $ 0.18  
Weighted average shares outstanding-basic   101,746,740       104,631,583  
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted   101,988,425       105,148,375  
       


COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Balances/Yields
 
  For the Three Months Ended March 31,
  2024   2023
  Average
Balance		   Interest
and
Dividends		   Yield / Cost   Average
Balance		   Interest
and
Dividends		   Yield / Cost
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earnings assets:                      
Loans $ 7,802,865     $ 92,949   4.79 %   $ 7,674,995     $ 80,290   4.24 %
Securities   1,543,734       10,154   2.65 %     1,747,736       10,908   2.53 %
Other interest-earning assets   366,343       5,524   6.06 %     161,569       1,682   4.22 %
Total interest-earning assets   9,712,942       108,627   4.50 %     9,584,300       92,880   3.93 %
Non-interest-earning assets   855,618               826,202          
Total assets $ 10,568,560             $ 10,410,502          
                       
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing demand $ 1,998,749     $ 13,384   2.69 %   $ 2,495,310     $ 6,016   0.98 %
Money market accounts   1,234,943       8,769   2.86 %     740,331       2,257   1.24 %
Savings and club deposits   688,535       1,236   0.72 %     887,927       214   0.10 %
Certificates of deposit   2,516,323       25,029   4.00 %     2,012,725       8,601   1.73 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   6,438,550       48,418   3.02 %     6,136,293       17,088   1.13 %
FHLB advances   1,447,143       17,847   4.96 %     1,278,916       14,491   4.60 %
Notes payable           %     29,898       290   3.93 %
Junior subordinated debentures   7,018       162   9.28 %     7,439       147   8.01 %
Total borrowings   1,454,161       18,009   4.98 %     1,316,253       14,928   4.60 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   7,892,711     $ 66,427   3.38 %     7,452,546     $ 32,016   1.74 %
                       
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Non-interest-bearing deposits   1,392,274               1,680,959          
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   240,798               221,822          
Total liabilities   9,525,783               9,355,327          
Total stockholders' equity   1,042,777               1,055,175          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,568,560             $ 10,410,502          
                       
Net interest income     $ 42,200           $ 60,864    
Interest rate spread         1.12 %           2.19 %
Net interest-earning assets $ 1,820,231             $ 2,131,754          
Net interest margin         1.75 %           2.58 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities   123.06 %             128.60 %        
                               


COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Components of Net Interest Rate Spread and Margin
 
  Average Yields/Costs by Quarter
  March 31,
2024		   December
31, 2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023
Yield on interest-earning assets:                  
Loans 4.79 %   4.66 %   4.47 %   4.36 %   4.24 %
Securities 2.65     2.58     2.37     2.33     2.53  
Other interest-earning assets 6.06     5.64     5.91     6.08     4.22  
Total interest-earning assets 4.50 %   4.39 %   4.17 %   4.07 %   3.93 %
                   
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Total interest-bearing deposits 3.02 %   2.76 %   2.31 %   1.90 %   1.13 %
Total borrowings 4.98     4.96     4.70     4.72     4.60  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.38 %   3.18 %   2.70 %   2.42 %   1.74 %
                   
Interest rate spread 1.12 %   1.21 %   1.47 %   1.65 %   2.19 %
Net interest margin 1.75 %   1.85 %   2.06 %   2.17 %   2.58 %
                   
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 123.06 %   125.32 %   127.46 %   126.86 %   128.60 %
                             


COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Highlights
 
   
  March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS (1):                  
Return on average assets (0.04 )%   0.25 %   0.36 %   0.06 %   0.73 %
Core return on average assets 0.02 %   0.38 %   0.36 %   0.46 %   0.77 %
Return on average equity (0.45 )%   2.31 %   3.23 %   0.61 %   7.20 %
Core return on average equity 0.18 %   3.55 %   3.24 %   4.29 %   7.59 %
Core return on average tangible equity 0.20 %   3.99 %   3.64 %   4.89 %   8.61 %
Interest rate spread 1.12 %   1.21 %   1.47 %   1.65 %   2.19 %
Net interest margin 1.75 %   1.85 %   2.06 %   2.17 %   2.58 %
Non-interest income to average assets 0.28 %   0.42 %   0.33 %   (0.02 )%   0.31 %
Non-interest expense to average assets 1.74 %   1.80 %   1.67 %   1.85 %   1.71 %
Efficiency ratio 91.96 %   84.82 %   75.12 %   94.07 %   63.68 %
Core efficiency ratio 88.39 %   76.93 %   75.09 %   75.68 %   62.35 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 123.06 %   125.32 %   127.46 %   126.86 %   128.60 %
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans 0.26 %   0.01 %   0.09 %   0.03 %   0.01 %
                   
(1) Ratios are annualized when appropriate.
 


ASSET QUALITY DATA:  
  March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023
  (Dollars in thousands)
                   
Non-accrual loans $ 22,935     $ 12,618     $ 15,150     $ 11,091     $ 6,610  
90+ and still accruing                            
Non-performing loans   22,935       12,618       15,150       11,091       6,610  
Real estate owned                            
Total non-performing assets $ 22,935     $ 12,618     $ 15,150     $ 11,091     $ 6,610  
                   
Non-performing loans to total gross loans   0.30 %     0.16 %     0.19 %     0.14 %     0.09 %
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.22 %     0.12 %     0.15 %     0.11 %     0.06 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACL") $ 55,401     $ 55,096     $ 54,113     $ 53,456     $ 52,873  
ACL to total non-performing loans   241.56 %     436.65 %     357.18 %     481.98 %     799.89 %
ACL to gross loans   0.71 %     0.70 %     0.69 %     0.69 %     0.68 %
                                       


LOAN DATA:  
  March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023
  (In thousands)
Real estate loans:          
One-to-four family $ 2,778,932     $ 2,792,833     $ 2,791,939     $ 2,789,269     $ 2,860,964  
Multifamily   1,429,369       1,409,187       1,417,233       1,376,999       1,315,143  
Commercial real estate   2,318,178       2,377,077       2,374,488       2,386,896       2,393,918  
Construction   437,566       443,094       390,940       378,988       374,434  
Commercial business loans   538,260       533,041       546,750       505,524       516,682  
Consumer loans:                  
Home equity loans and advances   260,786       266,632       267,016       269,310       271,620  
Other consumer loans   2,601       2,801       2,586       2,552       2,322  
Total gross loans   7,765,692       7,824,665       7,790,952       7,709,538       7,735,083  
Purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans   14,945       15,089       15,228       16,107       16,245  
Net deferred loan costs, fees and purchased premiums and discounts   34,992       34,783       34,360       34,791       35,744  
Allowance for credit losses   (55,401 )     (55,096 )     (54,113 )     (53,456 )     (52,873 )
Loans receivable, net $ 7,760,228     $ 7,819,441     $ 7,786,427     $ 7,706,980     $ 7,734,199  
                                       


CAPITAL RATIOS:      
  March 31,   December 31,
  2024 (1)   2023  
Company:      
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.21 %   14.08 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.45 %   13.32 %
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.36 %   13.23 %
Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets) 10.07 %   10.04 %
       
Columbia Bank:      
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.25 %   14.02 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.44 %   13.22 %
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.44 %   13.22 %
Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets) 9.49 %   9.48 %
       
Freehold Bank:      
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 22.91 %   22.49 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 22.28 %   21.81 %
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 22.28 %   21.81 %
Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets) 15.63 %   15.27 %
       
(1) Estimated ratios at March 31, 2024      
       


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
       
Book and Tangible Book Value per Share
  March 31,   December 31,
  2024   2023
  (Dollars in thousands)
   
Total stockholders' equity $ 1,038,025     $ 1,040,335  
Less: goodwill   (110,715 )     (110,715 )
Less: core deposit intangible   (10,592 )     (11,155 )
Total tangible stockholders' equity $ 916,718     $ 918,465  
       
Shares outstanding   105,022,806       104,918,905  
       
Book value per share $ 9.88     $ 9.92  
Tangible book value per share $ 8.73     $ 8.75  
               


Reconciliation of Core Net Income      
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2024   2023
  (In thousands)
       
Net (loss) income $ (1,155 )   $ 18,723
Add: loss on securities transactions, net of tax   1,130       975
Add: FDIC special assessment, net of tax   393      
Add: severance expense from reduction in workforce, net of tax   67      
Add: merger-related expenses, net of tax   20      
Add: litigation expenses, net of tax         81
Core net income $ 455     $ 19,779
             


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
       
Return on Average Assets      
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2024   2023
  (Dollars in thousands)
       
Net (loss) income $ (1,155 )   $ 18,723  
       
Average assets $ 10,568,560     $ 10,410,502  
       
Return on average assets (0.04 )%     0.73 %
       
Core net income $ 455     $ 19,779  
       
Core return on average assets   0.02 %     0.77 %
               


Return on Average Equity      
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2024   2023
  (Dollars in thousands)
       
Total average stockholders' equity $ 1,042,777     $ 1,055,175  
Add: loss on securities transactions, net of tax   1,130       975  
Add: FDIC special assessment, net of tax   393        
Add: severance expense from reduction in workforce, net of tax   67        
Add: merger-related expenses, net of tax   20        
Add: litigation expenses, net of tax         81  
Core average stockholders' equity $ 1,044,387     $ 1,056,231  
       
Return on average equity (0.45 )%     7.20 %
       
Core return on core average equity   0.18 %     7.59 %
               


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
       
Return on Average Tangible Equity
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2024   2023
  (Dollars in thousands)
       
Total average stockholders' equity $ 1,042,777     $ 1,055,175  
Less: average goodwill   (110,715 )     (110,715 )
Less: average core deposit intangible   (10,956 )     (13,288 )
Total average tangible stockholders' equity $ 921,106     $ 931,172  
       
Core return on average tangible equity   0.20 %     8.61 %
               


Efficiency Ratios      
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2024   2023
  (Dollars in thousands)
       
Net interest income $ 42,200     $ 60,864  
Non-interest income   7,451       8,073  
Total income $ 49,651     $ 68,937  
       
Non-interest expense $ 45,657     $ 43,901  
       
Efficiency ratio   91.96 %     63.68 %
       
Non-interest income $ 7,451     $ 8,073  
Add: loss on securities transactions   1,256       1,295  
Core non-interest income $ 8,707     $ 9,368  
       
Non-interest expense $ 45,657     $ 43,901  
Less: FDIC special assessment   (565 )      
Less: severance expense from reduction in workforce   (74 )      
Less: merger-related expenses   (22 )      
Less: litigation expenses         (108 )
Core non-interest expense $ 44,996     $ 43,793  
       
Core efficiency ratio   88.39 %     62.35 %
               

Columbia Financial, Inc.
Investor Relations Department
(833) 550-0717


