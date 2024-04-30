Dime Announces Technology Upgrades for Business Customers

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”) announced today key technology enhancements for its business customers.



Dime is expanding its Commercial Online Banking platform to enable clients to initiate international wires in USD and foreign currency. This upgrade also offers real time requests for foreign currency rates. In addition, Dime will be an active member of the SWIFT Network. These enhancements are expected to be available towards the end of the second quarter of 2024.

Commenting, Stuart Lubow, Dime’s President and Chief Executive Officer said, “Dime continues to execute on our growth plan and provide our business customers the tools they need to run their business effectively.”

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $13.5 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Avinash Reddy

Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909

Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.