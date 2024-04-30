Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results, 20% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend, and Stock Repurchase Program

OAK RIDGE, N.C., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (“Oak Ridge”; or the “Company”) (OTCPink: BKOR), the parent company of Bank of Oak Ridge (the “Bank”), announced unaudited financial results for the first three months of 2024, an increase of $0.02, or 20%, in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.12 per common share, and approval of a stock repurchase program.



First Quarter 2024 Highlights

At March 31, 2024, the Bank's Community Bank Leverage Ratio (CBLR) was 11.4%, up slightly from 11.2% at December 31, 2023. A bank or savings institution electing to use the CBLR will generally be considered well-capitalized and to have met the risk-based and leverage capital requirements of the capital regulations if it has a leverage ratio greater than 9.0%.



Tom Wayne, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, reported, “I am extremely pleased with the Company’s performance in the first quarter of 2024 and the 20% increase in our quarterly cash dividend to $0.12 per share. Earnings in the first quarter of 2024 were down slightly from the fourth quarter of 2023 but increased from the first quarter of 2023. Asset quality remained strong at the end of the first quarter of 2024, and our net interest margin was also strong during the quarter and unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2023. We achieved near double-digit annualized loan growth in the first quarter with funding provided by a combination of deposits and borrowings. Capital and liquidity levels remain solid. Oak Ridge continues to focus on maintaining and developing full client relationships including long-term core deposit and lending solutions and other products and services that meet our customers’ financial objectives. We are incredibly proud of our entire team and appreciate their efforts in serving our clients and managing the Bank in a safe and sound manner.”

The $0.02, or 20%, increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.12 per share of common stock will be paid on June 7, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 23, 2024. “We are proud of our record of regularly increasing our quarterly cash dividend to our stockholders,” said Mr. Wayne. “Paying stockholders a portion of our earnings reflects our continuing commitment to enhance stockholder value.”

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has approved the development and implementation of a stock repurchase program for the repurchase from time to time of up to 50,000 shares of its common stock. The new program will allow the Company to repurchase shares in the open market, including pursuant to any trading plan that the Company may adopt in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Repurchases will be made at management’s discretion at prices management considers to be attractive, subject to the availability of stock, general market conditions, the applicable trading price, future alternative advantageous uses for capital, and the Company’s financial performance. Open market purchases will be made in accordance with the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act and other applicable legal requirements.

“This repurchase program provides us with another option within our overall capital management strategy, consistent with our commitment to maximize stockholder returns and proactively manage capital,” said Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Tom Wayne.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 2023, net interest income was $5.6 million and $5.4 million, respectively. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the annualized net interest margin was 3.79% compared to 3.88% in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of nine basis points.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $264,000, compared to a provision for credit losses of $201,000 in the first quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.03% at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.05% at December 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets represented 0.06% of total assets at March 31, 2024, compared to 0.07% at December 31, 2023.

Noninterest income totaled $793,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. There were increases and decreases in components of noninterest income from the first quarter of 2024 to the comparable quarter of 2023, with the following categories significantly contributing to the overall net decrease: there were no gains or losses on sale(s) of investment securities in the first quarter of 2024 compared to gains on sale(s) of investment securities of $77,000 in the first quarter of 2023; and there were no gains on sale(s) of SBA loans during the first quarter of 2024, compared to gains of $232,000 in the first quarter of 2023. The Company retained all its first quarter 2024 originations of SBA loans for balance sheet management purposes, while selling the guaranteed portion for most loans originated in the first quarter of 2023. Income from Small Business Investment Company was $78,000 for the first quarter of 2023, with no comparable income in the first quarter of 2023. Finally, other service charges and fees were $98,000 in the first quarter of 2024 and $165,000 in the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest expense totaled $4.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $4.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. There were increases and decreases in components of noninterest expense from 2023 to 2024, with the following categories significantly contributing to the overall net decrease: salaries were $2.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $2.3 million in first quarter 2023. The decrease in salaries is due to lower incentive plan payments to employees in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the comparable 2023 quarter. Data and items processing expenses were $520,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $470,000 in the first quarter of 2023. The increase in data and items processing expenses was related to additional investments in both client facing and internal systems and related information security enhancements. Equipment expenses were $163,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $211,000 in the first quarter of 2023; professional and advertising expenses were $314,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $357,000 in the first quarter of 2023; and telecommunications expenses were $80,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $126,000 in the first quarter of 2023.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc., and Bank of Oak Ridge

At Bank of Oak Ridge, we pride ourselves on knowing your name when you walk through our door. Whether in-person or through our digital offerings, managing your financial well-being is easy, safe, and convenient. We are the longest-running employee-owned community bank in the Triad and have served community members, local businesses, and non-profit organizations since 2000.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: BKOR) is the holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge. Bank of Oak Ridge is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

OAK RIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands, except share data) March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2024 2023 2023 ASSETS (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) Cash and due from banks $ 6,688 $ 7,792 $ 10,218 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 16,862 12,633 22,710 Total cash and cash equivalents 23,550 20,425 32,928 Securities available-for-sale 89,132 91,849 78,029 Securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 18,690 18,706 11,154 Restricted stock, at cost 2,692 2,404 2,308 Loans receivable 477,448 466,796 446,848 Allowance for credit losses (4,941 ) (4,920 ) (4,779 ) Net loans receivable 472,507 461,876 442,069 Property and equipment, net 8,596 8,366 9,032 Accrued interest receivable 2,841 2,580 2,278 Bank owned life insurance 6,200 6,178 6,115 Right-of-use assets — operating leases 2,393 2,466 2,672 Other assets 5,010 4,544 4,278 Total assets $ 631,611 $ 619,394 $ 590,863 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 99,666 $ 99,702 $ 114,420 Interest-bearing deposits 397,220 393,442 371,764 Total deposits 496,886 493,144 486,184 Short-term borrowings 34,000 40,000 22,000 Long-term borrowings 12,000 - 352 Junior subordinated notes — trust preferred securities 8,248 8,248 8,248 Subordinated debentures, net of discount 9,953 9,943 9,913 Lease liabilities — operating leases 2,393 2,466 2,672 Accrued interest payable 1,729 1,154 517 Other liabilities 6,848 6,092 6,480 Total liabilities 572,057 561,047 536,366 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 26,854 26,736 26,339 Retained earnings 34,458 33,364 29,725 Net unrealized loss on debt securities, net of tax (1,942 ) (1,580 ) (1,567 ) Net unrealized loss on hedging derivative instruments, net of tax 184 (173 ) - Total accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,758 ) (1,753 ) (1,567 ) Total stockholders — equity 59,554 58,347 54,497 Total liabilities and stockholders — equity $ 631,611 $ 619,394 $ 590,863 Common shares outstanding 2,761,870 2,732,720 2,732,020 Common shares authorized 50,000,000 50,000,000 50,000,000 OAK RIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2024 2023 2023 Interest and dividend income: Loans and fees on loans $ 7,230 $ 6,999 $ 5,916 Interest on deposits in banks 151 240 241 Restricted stock dividends 45 45 57 Interest on investment securities 1,445 1,493 839 Total interest and dividend income 8,871 8,777 7,053 Interest expense Deposits 2,351 2,168 1,023 Short-term and long-term debt 899 925 670 Total interest expense 3,250 3,093 1,693 Net interest income 5,621 5,684 5,360 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 264 432 201 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 5,357 5,252 5,159 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 172 169 147 Gain (loss) on sale of securities - - 77 Brokerage commissions on mortgage loans - - 22 Insurance commissions 135 121 97 Gain on sale of Small Business Administration loans - - 232 Debit and credit card interchange income 288 301 292 Income from Small Business Investment Company 78 209 - Income earned on bank owned life insurance 22 23 19 Other Service Charges and Fees 98 95 165 Total noninterest income 793 918 1,051 Noninterest expenses: Salaries 2,166 2,112 2,312 Employee Benefits 312 270 309 Occupancy 296 274 308 Equipment 163 214 211 Data & Item Processing 520 494 470 Professional & Advertising 314 295 357 Stationary & Supplies 32 36 35 Telecommunications 80 48 126 FDIC Assessment 114 110 74 Other expense 383 449 362 Total noninterest expenses 4,380 4,302 4,564 Income before income taxes 1,770 1,868 1,646 Income tax expense 403 392 365 Net income and income available to common shareholders $ 1,367 $ 1,476 $ 1,281 Basic income per common share $ 0.50 $ 0.54 $ 0.47 Diluted income per common share $ 0.50 $ 0.54 $ 0.47 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 2,743,611 2,732,720 2,713,959 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 2,743,611 2,732,720 2,713,959





OAK RIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. Selected Financial Data As Of Or For The Three Months Ended, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Return on average common stockholders' equity1 9.31 % 10.44 % 10.63 % 10.83 % 9.61 % Tangible book value per share $ 21.56 $ 21.35 $ 20.26 $ 20.14 $ 19.95 Return on average assets1 0.88 % 0.95 % 0.98 % 1.02 % 0.88 % Net interest margin1 3.79 % 3.79 % 3.83 % 3.86 % 3.88 % Efficiency ratio 68.3 % 65.2 % 68.7 % 70.1 % 71.2 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.04 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.03 % 1.05 % 1.06 % 1.06 % 1.07 % 1Annualized



