Clarke Auction - Cinco de Mayo Estate Auction, May 5th at 10am EST
EINPresswire.com/ -- Clarke Auction Gallery in Larchmont, New York, is proud to present a spectacular auction on May 5th, 2024, featuring a diverse array of over 700 exquisite items across multiple categories. From fine art to household contents, decor, antiques, Asian art, rugs, furniture, jewelry, and silver, this auction promises something extraordinary for every discerning collector.
In the realm of fine art, Jaune Quick-to-See Smith's profound pastel on paper work stands as a testament to her Native American heritage, offering a captivating depiction of indigenous imagery in a mesmerizing blend of blue and earth tones. Lot 65, estimated at $8,000-$12,000, beckons connoisseurs to delve into its rich narrative.
The haunting ink-on-paper works of Polish-American artist Maryan S. Maryan, lots 88 and 89, delve into the depths of human experience with distorted figures that bear witness to the artist's harrowing journey through the Holocaust. With estimates of $2,000 to $3,000 each, these pieces serve as poignant reminders of resilience amidst adversity.
For enthusiasts of coastal vistas, Ray George Ellis presents 'Walking Along North Shore' (Lot 45), a masterful rendition of tranquil waters and rugged terrain, capturing the essence of maritime serenity with an estimated value of $4,000 to $6,000.
Step into the vibrant world of Hunt Slonem with 'Lorries' (Lot 50), a kaleidoscopic celebration of fauna rendered in bold strokes and vivid hues. With an estimate of $8,000 to $12,000, this mesmerizing work invites viewers to revel in the artist's boundless passion for nature's splendor.
Siri Hollander's majestic bronze sculpture (Lot 125) depicts a life-size mare and foal poised with grace and elegance, embodying the timeless allure of equestrian artistry. Estimated at $8,000 to $12,000, this captivating piece promises to make a striking addition to any discerning collector's garden oasis.
Illuminate your home with the enchanting glow of Tiffany Studios' Ten-Light ‘Pond Lily’ table lamp (Lot 155), adorned with Favrile glass shades that cast a warm, inviting ambiance. With an estimated value as radiant as its light, this exquisite lamp is sure to elevate any interior space.
Experience the profound symbolism of Chinese culture with Lot 261, a pair of magnificent guardian lions meticulously crafted with intricate details and vibrant colors in the famille verte style. Estimated at $2,000 to $3,000, these majestic Foo dogs symbolize protection, prosperity, and the enduring legacy of Chinese artistry.
Embrace the timeless allure of mid-century modern design with the iconic Black Barcelona Chair (Lot 420), estimated at $1,000 to $1,500, a quintessential masterpiece that epitomizes sleek sophistication and ergonomic comfort.
Host your next tea party in unparalleled style with Lot 533, a dragon-adorned silver tea service and tray, estimated at $1,500 to $2,500, a splendid testament to the opulence and refinement of traditional European craftsmanship. Elevate your jewelry collection with Lot 538, a dazzling 1.8+ ct old European cut diamond ring, estimated at $4,000 to $6,000, a timeless treasure that exudes timeless elegance and sophistication.
And last but certainly not least, indulge in the exquisite allure of an 18kt gold snake bracelet adorned with vibrant enamel, radiant rubies, and sparkling diamonds (Lot 622), estimated at $5,500 to $6,500. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and unparalleled artistry, this stunning piece promises to captivate hearts and inspire admiration. Join us at our gallery previews from Thursday, May 2nd to Saturday, May 4th, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., to immerse yourself in the splendor of these exceptional offerings before the auction on May 5th at 10 a.m. EST.
For inquiries about this or any of our other auctions, please contact us at info@clarkeny.com or 914-833-8336. Additional information about the auction can be found on our website at www.ClarkeNY.com.
For inquiries about this or any of our other auctions, please contact us at info@clarkeny.com or 914-833-8336. Additional information about the auction can be found on our website at www.ClarkeNY.com.
YouTube