Commission invites funding applications for clean cross-border energy projects under the Connecting Europe Facility

The Commission has launched today a new call for proposals worth €850 million to support energy infrastructure projects under the Connecting Europe Facility.

This is the first funding call for the first list of Projects of Common Interest and Projects of Mutual Interest established under the revised Trans-European Networks for Energy Regulation (TEN-E). The revised Regulation and List are aligned with the European Green Deal and will help the EU to reach its ambitious climate and energy goals. This is the first time that projects on offshore electricity grids and hydrogen are eligible for support under the CEF, and that fossil fuel infrastructure is excluded.

Project promoters will be able to apply for EU co-financing in the form of grants for studies and construction works. The call is open until 22 October 2024, and on 14 May the Commission will organise a virtual info day to present the call and inform stakeholders about the application and evaluation process.

The Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) is a key EU funding instrument to promote growth, jobs and competitiveness through targeted infrastructure investments at European level. It is also central to delivering the European Green Deal. In the period 2014-2020, CEF Energy allocated €4.7 billion to studies and works supporting the implementation of 107 Projects of Common Interest. In the period 2021-27, €5.88 billion are available for CEF Energy.