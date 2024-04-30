Ocean acidification influences photosynthesis, respiration, and metabolism in marine diatoms, leading to changes in diatom growth performance and shifts in phytoplankton communities. Previous studies have demonstrated that increases in seawater CO 2 concentrations affect the uptake of trace metals such as iron, zinc, copper, and cobalt by marine diatoms. However, the influence of increased CO 2 on calcium, which plays a vital role as a secondary messenger in various signaling pathways within organisms, has received limited attention so far. This study examined the effect of increased CO 2 on Ca homeostasis and signaling in the marine diatom Phaeodactylum tricornutum. While seawater acidification had little effect on the diatom’s growth, it significantly changed cell properties (surface topography, adhesion, and surface potential). Elevated CO 2 concentrations reduced calcium accumulation P. tricornutum and lowered the rise of cytosolic Ca2+ transients stimulated by toxic aldehyde, phosphorus supplement, and hypo-osmotic stress. Our results suggest that a continuous rise in atmospheric CO 2 may alter diatoms’ response to environmental cues.

Zhang Z., Ma J., Chen F., Chen S., Pan K. & Liu h., in press. Effect of increased CO2 on calcium homeostasis and signaling in a marine diatom. Limnology and Oceanography. Article (subscription required).

Like this: Like Loading...

Related