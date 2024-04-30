Fish and Game in the Panhandle region will be at the first annual Northwest Hunt Fest in Coeur d’Alene

Northwest Hunt Fest is making its grand debut at the North Idaho Fairgrounds in Coeur d’Alene on May 10-11. The family-friendly event aims to unite hunters across all levels of expertise, offering unique opportunities for learning, competition and camaraderie.

In support of the event, Idaho Fish and Game in the Panhandle Region has partnered with Northwest Hunt Fest to provide additional opportunities for those in attendance.

The Fish and Game 3-D Youth Archery Range will be open to event attendees on both days. The range was built and opened to the public for the 2023 North Idaho State Fair, and Fish and Game is excited to once again expose more kids to archery. For folks who haven’t visited the range, make sure to stop by and check out the velociraptor 3-D target, among many others!