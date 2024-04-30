Indiana Grown announces event to encourage restaurants, schools, hospitals and more to purchase local

About this Event

INDIANAPOLIS (April 9, 2024) – Indiana Grown, the state’s branding initiative for promoting locally grown, raised, produced and processed agricultural products, is hosting a one-day showcase of members and their products to food buyers, restaurants, chef’s, hospitals, school purchasers and more.

The goal of this showcase is to highlight Indiana Grown businesses and their vast array of products that are retail and wholesale ready for these unique markets.

WHAT: A one-day showcase of Indiana Grown products that are retail and wholesale ready. Vendors are all Indiana only businesses and will be sampling products.

WHO: More than 60 Indiana Grown businesses

WHEN: Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Noon – 4 p.m. ET

WHERE: Monroe County Convention Center (302 S. College Ave., Bloomington, IN 47403)

RSVP: This showcase is an invite-only event for attendees. Members of the media are welcome, but please RSVP to [email protected] by April 18, 2024.

Visit IndianaGrown.org for more information about Indiana Grown and its members.

###