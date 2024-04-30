Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,955 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,224 in the last 365 days.

Indiana Grown announces event to encourage restaurants, schools, hospitals and more to purchase local

About this Event

INDIANAPOLIS (April 9, 2024)Indiana Grown, the state’s branding initiative for promoting locally grown, raised, produced and processed agricultural products, is hosting a one-day showcase of members and their products to food buyers, restaurants, chef’s, hospitals, school purchasers and more.

The goal of this showcase is to highlight Indiana Grown businesses and their vast array of products that are retail and wholesale ready for these unique markets.

WHAT: A one-day showcase of Indiana Grown products that are retail and wholesale ready. Vendors are all Indiana only businesses and will be sampling products. 

WHO: More than 60 Indiana Grown businesses 

WHEN: Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Noon – 4 p.m. ET

WHERE: Monroe County Convention Center (302 S. College Ave., Bloomington, IN 47403) 

RSVP: This showcase is an invite-only event for attendees. Members of the media are welcome, but please RSVP to [email protected] by April 18, 2024. 

Visit IndianaGrown.org for more information about Indiana Grown and its members.

###

You just read:

Indiana Grown announces event to encourage restaurants, schools, hospitals and more to purchase local

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more