Indiana Grown members connected to local food buyers

INDIANAPOLIS (April 24, 2024) – Indiana Grown held a member event Tuesday focused on encouraging schools, hospitals, restaurants and more to buy local. The event featured 57 Indiana Grown members who are ready and able to expand into larger markets.

Members who attended the showcase were highlighting their locally grown, raised, processed and crafted items, like wagyu beef, pork, Indiana wine, craft spirits, specialty produce, sauces, spices, coffee and more.

The event featured guests from Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky shopping for their specialty store, distribution business, hospital or school cafeteria, restaurant or grocery store.

Isaac Hughes with Ideal Meat & Specialty Foods was looking for unique products from local producers to offer to their customers.

"I love events like this because it gives me an opportunity to see things I normally don't see and that I would be interested in distributing," said Hughes. "We also enjoyed visiting with our current business partners and welcomed their suggestions of who to see at the show. This event was a great opportunity for me to connect with Indiana Grown members I might not have known existed."

Indiana Grown was excited to host this first time event said Caroline Patrick, Indiana Grown director.

“This brand-new event for Indiana Grown was a huge success and we are so thankful to the many members who attended,” said Patrick. “When expanding your small business, it can be hard to be connected with the right audience and this was a great opportunity for our members and for our food buying attendees to feature locally grown, made and crafted products in their schools, hospitals, restaurants, catering services and more across the state.”

Tamika Catchings with Teas Me Café from Indianapolis stated she appreciated her fellow members and Indiana Grown teammates.

"Being an Indiana Grown member for only a year and a half, we were grateful to be invited to this first-ever event," said Catchings. "Walking around and visiting with other Indiana Grown members has been a huge asset because we can seek other members who want to work with us and leverage both of our products for greater success."

Jennifer Wiese of BeeFree, whose company was started by a mom looking for gluten free snacks for his son who was diagnosed with Autism, highlighted that this event was a great success.

"We loved the opportunity to introduce our products to new customers, and we love sharing our story that our snacks were created by a mom on a mission and our products are sweetened with honey, contain real ingredients that are the perfect on-the-go snack," said Wiese.

Companies who attended the showcase are listed below:

Daniel’s Vinyard – McCordsville

Pig’s Tale Charcuterie – Indianapolis

Sip & Share Wines - Indianapolis

Marsha’s Specialty Desserts & Tierney’s Catering - Avon

550 Wagyu - Lafayette

Owen Valley Winery - Spencer

Uncle Al’s Breading & Auntie B’s Custom Blending - Converse

Atarraya & Aqua Blanca Shrimp - Indianapolis

Voils Family Farm - Mitchell

Abby’s Elderberry - Otisco

Cindy’s Candy Corner - Hymera

Bee Great - Churubusco

Kim’s Key lime Products - Indianapolis

Little Family Foods – Terre Haute

Your Grandpa’s Old Fashioned – Carmel

Indiana Soap Company – Greenfield

Cute as a Cupcake! Cupcakery & Bake Shop – Merrillville

Three Flock Farm – Ellettsville

Amish Country Dairy – Shipshewana

PopKorn Kernels With A Twist – Bloomington

Pa and Ma’s BBQ Sauce – Indianapolis

Tulip Tree Creamery – Indianapolis

West Fork Whiskey Co. – Indianapolis

Spicekick Seasoning – Fishers

Fungi Meadows – Logansport

Miller’s Orchard – Nappanee

Fish Lake Organic – Goshen

Little Way Farm and Homestead – Vevay

MKONO Farm – Bloomington

Needmore Coffee Roasters – Bloomington

Garcia’s Gardens – Indianapolis

Metal Honey Foods – Indianapolis

Pure Memory Water – Indianapolis

Risin’ Creek Creamery – Martinsville

Linneweber Sauce Company – Vincennes

Hunt Family Farm – Amboy

Brick House Vinaigrettes – Indianapolis

Healthy Hoosier Oil – Converse

Nature’s Tea Company – Indianapolis

Aahaa Chai – Indianapolis

Bloomington Farm Stop Collective – Bloomington

Celtic Glen Heritage Livestock – Spencer

Middle Davids Artisan Candles – Franklin

Kei2Health – Indianapolis

Eat Surreal – Indianapolis

Wild Spirit Coffee Co- Bloomfield

Slaughter Orchard & Cidery – Bloomington

Beehive Body Co – Mount Summit

Teas Me – Indianapolis

Apricot Sun – Carmel

Groomsville Popcorn – Tipton

BeeFree – Noblesville

Culver Duck – Middlebury

Bread & Roses Gardens – Bloomington

My Sugar Pie – Zionsville

Newfangled Confections – Indianapolis

4 Bird’s Bakery – Indianapolis

Indiana Grown is excited to continue this showcase into 2025 and beyond.

