GEMXX Corporation Announces New CEO and Strategic Expansion Plans

LAS VEGAS, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - GEMXX Corporation ( OTC: GEMZ ) ("GEMXX" or the "Company"), a leading provider of exquisite gemstones and jewelry announces its plans to expand into proven business channels known to deliver substantial revenue and shareholder value, as well as a change in leadership.

1. Company Refocusing Plan: GEMXX has maintained stable revenues over the past year, despite global instability. The company has been working hard to identify alternative revenue streams that will generate corporate growth and shareholder value.

2. Expansion and Innovation: GEMXX Corporation remains committed to expanding its horizons and exploring new growth opportunities. The company continues to identify new markets, strategic ventures and partnerships to drive revenue and shareholder value through untapped opportunities in emerging international markets.

3. Energy Market Exploration: In line with its new strategic expansion plans, GEMXX Corporation is actively in negotiations to expand into energy projects. The company is currently in advance talks with key strategic partners and is evaluating specific opportunities that will diversify its business portfolio and capture new growth opportunities. Through strategic investments and partnerships, GEMXX aims to position itself as a significant player in the energy market. More details to follow.

4. Leadership Transition: With the retirement of Founder Jay Maull, GEMXX Corporation welcomes Richard Clowater as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman of the Board. Mr. Clowater brings with him a wealth of experience in upstream, midstream and downstream oil and gas projects, coupled with a proven track record of leadership. His strategic vision and innovative approach will drive GEMXX Corporation forward in this dynamic market environment.

Richard Clowater, CEO of GEMXX Corporation, commented, "I am excited to lead GEMXX Corporation during the company’s expansion journey. We are confident in our ability to adapt, innovate, and capitalize on new growth opportunities. With a strong focus on expansion and strategic partnerships, we are well-positioned to navigate the evolving market landscape and drive long-term success for our shareholders."

ABOUT GEMXX CORPORATION

GEMXX Corporation (OTC: GEMZ; $GEMZ) is a publicly traded, mine-to-market gold, gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining resources, production facilities and operating assets. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including gold mining, gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global distribution.

GEMXX is a leading producer of top-quality finished ammolite and ammolite jewelry. The Company’s world-class gemstone cutters and jewelry designers are continuously leading the Ammolite industry in new and exciting directions. Our management team is made up of the industry's leading experts with a combined total of 160 years of ammolite gemstone and jewelry business experience.



For more information, please visit: GEMXX Corporation



SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

