Attorney General Bonta and Community Leaders Engage in a Roundtable Discussion Addressing Gun Violence in San Jose

SAN JOSE – As part of a statewide effort to address gun violence, California Attorney General Rob Bonta today was joined by gun violence prevention leaders from across the Bay Area and Central Coast for a roundtable discussion. The roundtable in San Jose is the third in a series of meetings led by Attorney General Bonta across the state to bring together leaders of community-based organizations to discuss best practices in addressing gun violence. The primary objective of the roundtables is to formulate effective approaches for addressing gun violence in communities, foster knowledge about accessible resources for the public, and enhance partnerships statewide to prevent shootings and interrupt cycles of trauma and violence more effectively in California.

“Preventing gun violence must begin in our communities by strengthening relationships and fostering an environment of support and collaboration,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “I’m proud to stand with our local partners to identify best practices, foster community involvement, and work toward community-driven solutions to eliminate gun violence and protect survivors. As California Attorney General, I am doubling down on California’s gun safety efforts: I am defending our commonsense gun safety laws in court, cracking down on enforcing those laws, and working in collaboration with local community violence intervention and prevention experts to disrupt cycles of gun violence.”

"One bullet from one gun can destroy mankind," Executive Director of United Playaz, Rudy Corpuz. "The solutions are in community. It Takes The Hood To Save The Hood!"

"Since the 80’s, there’s been an increased attraction by our youth and young adults to the gang lifestyle," CEO and Founder of New Hope for Youth, Philip Rodriguez. "The gang lifestyle is a plague that robs youth of their freedom for a better future, destroys families, and kills dreams. Most of all, it’s a plague that robs them of their identity to be a functioning part of society, by locking them into jail, institutions, and death. New Hope For Youth was created in response to the cries of our youth, families, and our communities for a better way of life. We believe that buried within even the most “troubled” kid is a young person with potential and worth."

"We seek, hope, and call on the OGVP and adjacent institutions to do the work to undo the systems harms that create the conditions for gun violence," said Associate Director of RYSE, Kanwarpal Dhaliwali. "To invest deeply, directly, and consistently in the communities most burdened by gun violence and to resource community-based holistic and healing spaces and supports."

As part of the effort to advance justice for all Californians, California Attorney General Rob Bonta took quick action upon entering office to establish the Office of Community Awareness, Response, and Engagement (CARE) within the California Department of Justice (DOJ) in 2021. CARE works directly with community organizations, state and local elected officials, and members of the public to help ensure the inclusion of diverse perspectives in the state’s work. Specifically, CARE focuses on cultivating relationships with historically marginalized and underrepresented communities in line with DOJ’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in all aspects of its work on behalf of the people of California, including in the fight for environmental, economic, and social justice.

In September of 2022, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the launch of the DOJ’s first-in-the-nation Office of Gun Violence Prevention (OGVP), a unit dedicated to developing strategies and working with stakeholders statewide to address the gun violence epidemic. This innovative new office — the first Office of Gun Violence Prevention under the leadership of a state attorney general — provides centralized support from the DOJ for partners to implement strategic and innovative programs to reduce gun violence. The OGVP’s mission is to reduce and prevent gun violence, firearm injury, and related trauma. The OGVP supports DOJ’s ongoing gun violence reduction efforts led by the Bureau of Firearms and DOJ's litigation sections — including the Department’s seizure of firearms from dangerous individuals using the Armed and Prohibited Persons System (APPS), prosecution of firearms trafficking cases, and defense of California’s commonsense gun laws. The OGVP will examine a broad range of factors — from firearm availability to effective resources for crisis prevention — to reduce the harm caused by firearms and make Californians healthier and safer. The OGVP aims to reduce gun violence by promoting research and data collection, increasing awareness about effective legal and policy strategies, identifying grant opportunities for violence intervention programs, and collaborating with federal, state, and local partners.

In August 2023, the office released its first data report to provide a robust review of gun violence data in California and throughout the U.S. to help guide policy and strategy discussions related to reducing gun violence. The report highlighted California’s successes in preventing gun violence, and it shined a light on successful strategies and further areas for improvements. For example, over the last 30 years, California has reduced its gun violence rate compared to the rest of the United States; once 50% above average, California’s firearm homicide rate is now 33% below the rest of the United States. Additionally, if the firearm mortality rate in the rest of the United States had matched California’s between 2013-2022, there would have been nearly 140,000 fewer firearm-related deaths nationwide in that decade alone. The report also emphasized the importance of community-based efforts to protect survivors and interrupt cycles of violence: People who had survived a gun assault injury in California were over 60 times more likely to be killed in another shooting compared to the statewide average.

In November 2023 the office released its second data report that provided an in-depth look at the ties between domestic violence and firearms. The report examined data illustrating the impact of firearms-related domestic violence, including both family and intimate partner-related violence with firearms. The report documented California’s long-term progress in reducing domestic violence involving firearms and recent challenges arising during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the report highlighted California’s efforts to empower and protect survivors by providing a range of support services, offering crisis intervention and safety planning options, providing for Domestic Violence Restraining Orders (DVROs), and enforcing laws to protect against gun violence.

Attorney General Bonta stands with partners throughout the state to continue tackling the issue of gun violence strategically and aggressively by: