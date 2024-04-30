Press Release: RIDOT Posts RFP for Washington Bridge Replacement Project

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) today posted a request for proposal (RFP) to invite design-build teams to submit proposals to replace the Washington Bridge. It is live for review by interested bidders at this web page.

The RFP highly encourages the use of accelerated bridge construction methods to replace the bridge and open travel lanes to the public as quickly as possible. It includes requirements such as carrying five through lanes over the bridge and constructing a new on-ramp to I-195 West from Gano Street and an off-ramp from I-195 West to Waterfront Drive. The project also includes paving, repair and replacement of drainage structures, and removal of the crossover traffic pattern as lanes are built and opened on the new bridge.

Final proposals to the RFP are due July 3, with interim submission requirements prior to this. The project is scheduled to be awarded and a notice to proceed issued by late July.

The RFP provides incentives up to a maximum of $10 million based on per-day rates – ranging from $5,000 per day to $70,000 per day – for opening lanes to traffic in advance of the substantial completion date of August 2026. The more lanes opened for both eastbound and westbound traffic, the higher per-day rate the selected design-build team can earn. RIDOT will include disincentives of $30,000 per day for exceeding the completion date.

Further details on all submission deadlines, as well as the incentive program, are contained in the RFP.

To further incentivize companies to submit proposals, the state will provide a stipend of $500,000 to the second and third runner-up bidding teams.

The RFP submissions will be evaluated and awarded based on best value to the state, a combination of the bidders' cost and technical proposals. Scoring of the submissions will be prioritized based on schedule, meaning teams with proposals to complete the work in the earliest timeframe will score higher when the state evaluates the proposals. The scoring also weighs the overall use of innovation, firm qualifications, quality control and traffic impacts in the design-build teams' proposals.