CleanCore Solutions, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

OMAHA, Neb., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) (“CleanCore” or the “Company”), developer of the patented aqueous ozone technology that works as an all-purpose cleaner, announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 1,250,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $4.00 per share for gross Offering proceeds of $5,000,000 before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and offering expenses payable by the Company.

After deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses, the Company received net proceeds of approximately $3,760,000. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this Offering for the repayment of certain debt, research and development and for intellectual property, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Company’s common stock began trading on the NYSE American stock exchange on Friday, April 26, 2024, under the ticker symbol “ZONE”.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus and pursuant to the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333-274928), which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and subsequently declared effective by the SEC on Thursday, April 25, 2024. Copies of the final prospectus are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov, or may be obtained from may be obtained from Boustead Securities, LLC, 6 Venture, Suite 395, Irvine, California 92618, by phone at +1-949-502-4408 or by email at offerings@boustead1828.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Bevilacqua PLLC served as legal counsel to the Company and ArentFox Schiff LLP served as legal counsel to Boustead Securities, LLC for the initial public offering.

About CleanCore Solutions

CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) is dedicated to revolutionizing cleaning and disinfection practices by harnessing the power of its patented aqueous ozone technology. The Company’s mission is to empower its customers with cost-effective, sustainable solutions that surpass traditional cleaning methods. Through innovation and commitment to excellence, CleanCore strives to create a healthier, greener future for generations to come. For more information, please visit https://www.cleancoresol.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of CleanCore’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although CleanCore believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. CleanCore does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause CleanCore’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our filings with the SEC.

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Email: zone@crescendo-ir.com

Tel: (212) 671-1020 x305

Underwriter Contact:

Boustead Securities, LLC

Brinson Lingenfelter

Tel: (949) 502-4408

Email: Brinson@boustead1828.com