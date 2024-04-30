Four Canadian Players Selected in the 2024 NFL Draft

Isaiah Adams (Illinois) selected in the third round; Theo Johnson (Penn State) and Giovanni Manu (UBC) selected in the fourth round; Tanner McLachlan (Arizona) selected in the sixth round



Four Additional Canadian Players Signed as Undrafted Free Agents

TORONTO, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This season's 2024 NFL Draft saw four players drafted from Canada, showcasing the breadth of talent from the region as the NFL continues to prioritize international growth at all levels of the game.

The first Canadian selected in the 2024 NFL Draft was in the third round. With the 71st pick, the Arizona Cardinals selected Isaiah Adams from the University of Illinois. Adams, an Ajax, Ontario native, started in 25 games during his time at Illinois, earning an academic all Big Ten honors and an invitation to the 2024 Senior Bowl.

In the fourth round (No. 107 overall), the New York Giants selected Theo Johnson, from Pennsylvania State University. Johnson, from Windsor, Ontario, spent four seasons at Penn State, appearing in 44 games with 29 starts, 77 receptions for 938 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was named a team captain in his senior year.

With the 126 overall pick in the fourth round, the Detroit Lions selected Giovanni Manu from the University of British Columbia. From Pitt Meadows, British Columbia, Manu was the first-ever football player from the University of British Columbia to be selected in an NFL Draft. He spent four seasons at the University of BC and was named a 2x All-Canadian – seeing 502 offensive snaps in 2023.

In the sixth round (No. 194 overall), the Cincinnati Bengals selected Tanner McLachlan from the University of Arizona. McLachlan, a Lethbridge, Alberta native, walked on to the University of Arizona football team after playing two seasons at Southern Utah University. He currently holds University of Arizona’s school reception record with 79 receptions.

“We are thrilled to have seen four Canadian athletes drafted this season, as we continue to prioritize global expansion at the NFL,” said NFL Canada Managing Director David Thomson. “Congratulations to all, and we look forward to following each player as they begin their NFL careers.”

In addition to the players that were drafted, four Canadian athletes were also signed as undrafted free agents, including:

Theo Benedet (University of British Columbia) to the Chicago Bears

Kyle Hergel (Boston College) to the New Orleans Saints

Anim Dankwah (Howard University) to the Philadelphia Eagles

Casey Bauman (Augustana University) to the Los Angeles Chargers

