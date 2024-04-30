Public hearing set for May 14 on Lakewood Health System ending inpatient mental health services

News Release

April 30, 2024

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) will hold a public hearing on May 14 at 6 p.m. on Lakewood Health System closing the 10-bed psychiatric inpatient unit of its critical access hospital in Staples.

According to the submission filed by Lakewood Health System, the hospital will continue to provide outpatient mental health services to the community following closure of the inpatient unit.

The hearing will be hosted by MDH’s Health Regulation Division to provide a forum for the community to discuss the change in services and available alternatives for Lakewood Health System patients.

Community members interested in participating can join the public hearing via the Microsoft Teams event Lakewood Health System public hearing or by calling 651-395-7448 and using the access code 777 081 222#

More information about the hearing, including accessibility accommodations and a form to submit public comment, can be found on the Lakewood Health System Public Hearing webpage of the MDH website.

In June 2021, the Minnesota Legislature passed legislation requiring a public notice and a public hearing before closure of a hospital or hospital campus, relocation of services or cessation in offering certain services. Details regarding the legislation are available at Minnesota Statutes, section 144.555 (PDF).

