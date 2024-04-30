Submit Release
Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for May 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for May 2024. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates has been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for May is approximately 25% lower than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $19.46 or 5% decrease in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

 

Rate Class 		 

Market Cost of Electricity
(cents/kWh) 		 

Recovery Charge
(cents/kWh) 		Price of Electricity Including Recovery Charge (cents/kWh)
Residential 7.655 3.146 10.801
Commercial 7.602 2.977 10.579
Industrial 7.404 2.081 9.485
Farm 7.588 4.898 12.486
Irrigation 7.303 0.000 7.303
Oil & Gas 7.357 6.265 13.622
Lighting 5.245 3.162 8.407
Farm - REA      
  Beaver REA 7.588 4.662 12.250
Borradaile REA 7.588 4.821 12.409
Braes REA 7.588 4.414 12.002
Claysmore REA 7.588 5.708 13.296
Devonia REA 7.588 4.391 11.979
Heart River REA 7.588 3.246 10.834
Kneehill REA 7.588 4.507 12.095
Mackenzie REA 7.588 3.723 11.311
Myrnam REA 7.588 3.991 11.579
Zawale REA 7.588 3.091 10.679 


Estefania Joy
Direct Energy Regulated Services
832-588-3634
news@directenergy.com

