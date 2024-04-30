Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for May 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for May 2024. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates has been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for May is approximately 25% lower than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $19.46 or 5% decrease in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.





Rate Class



Market Cost of Electricity

(cents/kWh)



Recovery Charge

(cents/kWh) Price of Electricity Including Recovery Charge (cents/kWh) Residential 7.655 3.146 10.801 Commercial 7.602 2.977 10.579 Industrial 7.404 2.081 9.485 Farm 7.588 4.898 12.486 Irrigation 7.303 0.000 7.303 Oil & Gas 7.357 6.265 13.622 Lighting 5.245 3.162 8.407 Farm - REA Beaver REA 7.588 4.662 12.250 Borradaile REA 7.588 4.821 12.409 Braes REA 7.588 4.414 12.002 Claysmore REA 7.588 5.708 13.296 Devonia REA 7.588 4.391 11.979 Heart River REA 7.588 3.246 10.834 Kneehill REA 7.588 4.507 12.095 Mackenzie REA 7.588 3.723 11.311 Myrnam REA 7.588 3.991 11.579 Zawale REA 7.588 3.091 10.679

