Meme101 Token Heads Way To Create Financial Freedom For Crypto Investors As It Begins Presale 6th May 2024

Los Angeles, CA, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A crypto currency, Meme101 has announced the date of its long anticipated fair launch on popular Pinksale launchpad. This announcement is coming one week after the BTC Halving which usually paves way for upsurge in prices of various crypto currencies otherwise known as Bullish market in crypto terminology. The Team in a press statement made available to journalists, explained that they waited for the BTC Halving event in a bid to tap from the bullishness of the crypto market to be able to easily create financial freedom for their investors most especially those that will participate in the upcoming fair launch. The statement said Meme101 fair-launch will commence on Pinksale launchpad from May 6th, 2024 at 12 UTC to May 9th, 2024 at exactly 12 UTC.

The team in the statement expressed optimism that the token MEME101 which is on Solana Chain will launder the battered image and perception about Meme Tokens forever. According to the Statement, “one of the Team's intentions was to consolidate on what other successful Meme developers has done for token like Doge coin, Shiba Inu, Pepe & most recent the $Wif movement, and to even go a notch further to prove that, beyond utility, all that is needed to create Money is for a collective demography of people to adopt I unique and distinct item as their mode of exchange”. The statement revealed that Meme101 team is made up of a group of young, talented and ambitious developers, networking themselves across three continents of the world (Asia, Europe & Africa). The team for sake of transparency underwent and passed vigorous KYC test by Pinksale https://pinksale.notion.site/Meme101-KYC-Verification-f395ab72aea9421287a5cb63145e621f?pvs=4 and also secured Audit and SAFU badges for MEME101 token.

The statement reads in part;

$Meme101, the saviour of all meme has come to change the bad narrative about Meme tokens and also here to lead other tokens in the 2024 Bull market. With a decision by a group of young, talented and ambitious developers, networking themselves across three continents of the world (Asia, Europe & Africa), with an ambition to change the negative narrative about Meme coins, Meme101 was born.

The core motive and drive for Meme101, is to further emasculate the current financial world order, and decentralize the financial system. And to launder the battered image and perception about Meme Tokens, which many had erroneously perceived to be arose because of the schemers & Devs who has no positive motive for the industry. Speaking with Meme101 lead Dev, and going through their website and interacting and interrogating their intuition, one can see that Meme101 project is an effort to make a statement. And that statement according to the team is that, "They want to consolidate on what other successful Meme developers has done for token like Doge coin, Shiba Inu, Pepe & most recent the $Wif movement, and to even go a notch further to prove that, beyond utility, all that is needed to create Money is for a collective demography of people to adopt I unique and distinct item as their mode of exchange. And create a standard and unit of exchange for it, back it up by the collective adoption and the rest is history like they say.

Putting it in plain terms, Meme101 is here to prove that Meme Tokens with a clear path definition can equally become a top tier and a leading crypto currency like Bitcoin, Ethereum & the rest. Whether it adopts a Defi, NFT or RWA functionality. The key to achieving this is the objective of the team and the contribution intended to add to the industry. And for Meme101, they have teamed up to create something unique, anchored on four very important features of real money and asset in the 21st century which are...

1. Acceptability by the community

2. Consistent with a clear & defined path

3. Community ownership on the long run.

4. Innovation and compliance with set goals.

The objective of the project can further be understood from the Tokenomics which clearly portrays a true community driven project, with a moderate supply of 100billion tokens with a percentage for buy back and burn. Liquidity locked up for a year to prevent the common and illegal practice of Rug pull now prevalent within the Meme Token space. Meme101 has shown to be one of those Meme Tokens that will change a lot of lives financially for the early adopters who may be lucky to get on board at the very beginning.

The project has set its launch date for 06th May 2024 for its Fair Launch, before the token is launched to the public on the Solana network and subsequently on other CEX for open trading. But one unique thing about this project is the intention of the team, to democratize & sanitize the Meme Eco-Space as the industry moves on to a global crested adoption. Meme101 has back up of several big and medium influencers in the crypto industry and Meme101 has also been listed on Cryptopedia platform https://cryptopedia.tools/meme101-_sol/ and CMC will be listed soon.

MEME101 Details

0% Buy / Sell

KYC / SAFU / AUDIT

Ownership Renounced

Fair launch Link: https://www.pinksale.finance/solana/launchpad/C9ZAosVXan7Z5KvqPXbV1s3JMDaWmhtqWEYeMC87vj1P



Website: https://meme101.net/



Telegram: https://t.me/officialmeme101



Twitter ( X ): https://twitter.com/officialmeme101



Whitepaper: https://meme101.net/assets/whitepaper-MjhAOnMk.pdf



Nep Phil support(at)meme101.net https://meme101.net/