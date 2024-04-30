Announcing More Customer Expansions

Cayuse celebrates new implementations at Astellas Pharma, Banner Health, Texas Christian, and the University of North Florida

Portland, OR, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayuse, the leader in electronic research administration (eRA) software, today announced new expansions and implementations of Cayuse’s eRA solutions at four major research organizations.

Joining and expanding the Cayuse user community, Cayuse leadership is proud to share the latest adoptions:

Astellas Pharma, Inc. - The Japanese pharmaceutical research organization augmented its existing Cayuse infrastructure with the addition of Hazard Safety for faster, accurate IBC protocol management

Banner Health - Arizona’s largest employer fortified its non-profit healthcare research capacity with the introduction of Cayuse Sponsored Projects

Texas Christian University - TCU added Outside Interests for fast, reliable conflict of interest reporting and enhanced risk management

University of North Florida - UNF implemented Cayuse Sponsored Projects and Fund Manager to help optimize sponsored research and fund management across campus

Comments on the News

“This month’s go-lives represent both new additions to the Cayuse community and expansions at organizations like Astellas Pharma that have already experienced the value of the Cayuse Research Suite firsthand” commented Cayuse Delivery and Customer Success Executive Adam Strong. “As incredible as it is to welcome new customers to the Cayuse community, I am also tremendously encouraged by Cayuse’s sustained positive reception from existing customers and current users.”

About Cayuse

For 30 years, Cayuse has empowered organizations to conduct globally connected research and modernize research administration. Our industry-leading cloud-based research platform powers a suite of applications that maximizes researcher success, improves collaboration, and simplifies work across the entire research lifecycle, including commercialization and tracking of research outcomes. The Cayuse global community includes academic institutions, hospitals and health systems, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, government agencies, independent research institutions, and non-profit organizations.

