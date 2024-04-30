Marin Housing Board of Commissioners Approves ENRA with Burbank Housing for the Revitalization of Golden Gate Village
The exclusive negotiating rights agreement with Burbank Housing outlines a year-long process as they progress towards a Master Development Agreement.SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 23, 2024, Marin Housing Authority’s (MHA) Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to enter into an Exclusive Negotiating Rights Agreement (ENRA) with Santa Rosa-based Burbank Housing for the redevelopment of Golden Gate Village (GGV). GGV is a 60-year-old public housing complex located in Marin City (Southern Marin County), which has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The ENRA solidifies MHA’s recommendation last December that Burbank Housing be selected as the development partner for the rehabilitation of Golden Gate Village. The agreement signals that the partners are now ready to move forward with due diligence of the property to determine the scope of work required for its revitalization.
The ENRA is the next step in the predevelopment process. It serves as a roadmap for MHA and for Burbank, outlining a year-long process as the parties progress towards a Master Development Agreement. This process includes due diligence, preliminary design, cost analysis, resident input, and community engagement. Under the ENRA, Burbank will lead and manage the due diligence and conceptual design phase, while MHA provides funding to cover predevelopment costs.
“We are pleased with the unanimous approval of the ENRA and are eager to move forward with MHA on next steps towards a revitalized Golden Gate Village,” said Jocelyn Lin, Burbank Housing’s Director of Housing Development. “The due diligence Burbank will engage in consists of engineering surveys and tests, as well as environmental reviews to determine the scope of work for the renovations of the buildings. All of this helps inform the design process and there will be regular community engagement with the current GGV residents about the design led by the project architectural team.”
“This ERNA is the conclusion of months of work towards the selection of a Redevelopment Partner. We feel that Burbank Housing’s depth of experience, combined with its knowledge of and ties to the North Bay make them particularly well suited for the historic revitalization of our Marin City community. We look forward to next steps with Burbank, as we work in partnership with the GGV Resident Council and with the residents of GGV”, stated Kimberly Carroll, Executive Director of MHA.
Over the next 12 months, MHA and Burbank will begin outlining the shape of the redevelopment of Golden Gate Village.
Robust community engagement and input from GGV residents will help to add definition and detail to that shape, as all parties work towards the ultimate goal of a preserved, rehabilitated and revitalized Golden Gate Village.
To learn more about Burbank Housing, please visit https://www.burbankhousing.org/
To learn more about Marin Housing Authority, please visit https://www.marinhousing.org/
