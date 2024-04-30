Submit Release
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly Publishes the Sláintecare Progress Report 2021-2023

These priority programmes had eleven associated projects to deliver on tangible outcomes for patients over the three-year period. The reforms in this plan were delivered against the challenges of COVID–19 and the cyber-attack in May 2021. The record level of investment provided by government for reforms in the 2021 and subsequent budgets supported key initiatives associated with the two priority programmes including innovation, the delivery of integrated services, investment in people, new care pathways, new technologies, new facilities, and new ways of working aligned with the PfG priorities.

