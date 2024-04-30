Minister McEntee secures Cabinet approval for legislative change to allow resumption of returns to the UK

In March 2024, the High Court found that the statutory scheme used to designate a safe third country under s72A of the International Protection Act 2015 is legally flawed as it fails to require the Minister to be satisfied that a person would not be subjected to serious harm when returned to that country. This was one of a number of cases were taken by individuals challenging their return to the UK. The first court case was taken following the resumption of removals, which had been suspended (except on security or public policy grounds) during the Covid-19 pandemic.