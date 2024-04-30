The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and the Chief Executive of the HSE, Bernard Gloster are today announcing a support team to address the current pressures on health services in the Mid West region.
You just read:
Statement from the Minister for Health and Chief Executive of the HSE - 30 April 2024
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.