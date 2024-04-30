Submit Release
Review of the Disabled Parking Scheme

In May 2023, Indecon International Research Economists was appointed by the Department of Transport to carry out an overview of the operation of the Disabled Parking Permit Scheme and to evaluate, in particular, how the agreed terms and conditions of the scheme are applied by the issuing bodes, the Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA) and the Disabled Drivers Association of Ireland (DDAI). The Department also sought information on how similar schemes operate internationally. This is stage one of the review process which will include engagement with relevant stakeholders and a review of legislation.

