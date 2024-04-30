There are no plans to withdraw Irish Defence Forces’ personnel from any of the current UN missions in the region. Following the recent planned withdrawal of Irish Infantry Group from the UNDOF mission, there are approximately 360 Defence Forces personnel serving in the three UN missions in the region – UNIFIL (345), UNDOF (5) and UNTSO (11).
You just read:
Press Release - Ministerial Review of Defence Forces personnel deploying to UNIFIL
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.