Carper Statement on CEQ’s Final Permitting Reform Implementation Rule

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, today issued the following statement on the White House Council on Environmental Quality’s (CEQ) final rule to clarify and improve the environmental review process for federal agencies and implement changes to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) made by the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

“We are at a pivotal moment for climate action. To bring more clean energy onto the grid, there’s no question that we need a more effective and efficient environmental review process,” said Chairman Carper. “CEQ’s reforms to the permitting process will accelerate the deployment of clean energy technologies — like solar, wind and battery storage — all while advancing environmental justice and ensuring communities have a voice in the build-out of critical infrastructure. I applaud the Biden Administration for their continued action to speed our transition to a clean energy economy and unlock economic growth.”

###