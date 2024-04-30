Mark Shetterly's Book, "Unmerited Love Overruled A Deserving Death," Tells An Incredible True Story
Unmerited Love Overruled a Deserving Death, explains the reality of supernatural experiences with God, angels, devils, and Satan.
Mark Shetterly reveals extraordinary encounters that stretch the definitions of love, life, and faith through his careful observation of more than 40 years in her book.”TEXAS, NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Shetterly, a Doctoral candidate from Saint Leo University, reveals his incredible story. His recently published book, "Unmerited Love Overruled a Deserving Death," explains the reality of supernatural experiences with God, angels, devils, and Satan. Shetterly reveals extraordinary encounters that stretch the definitions of love, life, and faith through his careful observation of more than 40 years,
— Mr. Mark Shetterly
In his debut book, Mark Shetterly takes readers on an extraordinary trip that goes beyond the boundaries of traditional belief systems. The story, which stands out by its raw honesty and striking portrayal of divine contacts, presents an engaging picture of the author's journey into the unseen dimension.
"Unmerited Love Overruled a Deserving Death" is a tribute to the inconceivable depths of divine love and intervention. This book is not just a story of incredible incidents. Martk's story attracts readers and encourages them to reevaluate their ideas of the spiritual world. His book encounters with angelic beings that take one's challenge people to face the depths of hell.
Mark Shetterly is a visionary businessman, a devoted disciple of Christ, and a writer. He had a renowned career in real estate, hotels, and animal conservation, among other professions. His story is a memorial to determination, faith, and strong commitment. Mark has been happily married to Kathy for more than thirty years. He credits his faithful devotion to his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. Through God’s love, he has achieved meaning in his life.
Shetterly dedicates his work with great affection to his wife, Kathy, whose constant love and support have been the pillars of his path. Kathy's presence has been an inspiration through good times and bad, a living example of God's forgiveness and love. Shetterly's commitment is proof of the life-changing potential of grace and unconditional love.
"Unmerited Love Overruled a Deserving Death" originates from a deep prayer and a vision from God. Mark Shetterly's search for a closer relationship with God goes beyond the boundaries of traditional spirituality and results in an inexplicable sequence of experiences. Mark sincerely wants to share his journey with readers, inviting them to go on a life-changing adventure and discover the infinite depths of God's love and mercy.
Through captivating tales and thoughtful comments, Shetterly reveals the great truth that God's love has no boundaries. Every moment, from the ordinary to the extraordinary, becomes an expression of the love of the divine. Readers must learn to accept an entirely new perspective as they read this book by going beyond the bounds of human perception.
"Unmerited Love Overruled a Deserving Death" is an awareness book and a call to explore the spiritual world's mysteries. Mark reveals invisible powers through his writing, ranging from encounters with the forces of darkness to interventions by angels. Every page offers readers a glimpse into the fantastic structure of divine providence and is a monument to the transformational power of faith.
Shetterly skillfully concludes the difficulties of the supernatural with extreme care to detail, revealing a story that is both engaging and educational. For readers, this book is a journey to space and time, from the depths of hell to the heights of divine power, which finally helps them grasp God's infinite love. God's love remains a rock-solid anchor, leading us into the bright light of forgiveness even in the darkest times.
The book, “Unmerited Love Overruled a Deserving Death,” is available on Amazon to purchase from https://a.co/d/0kvR48p.
For media inquiries, interviews, or other information, reach out to Mark Shatterly via his email at [mshetterly3532@yahoo.com]
Contact Information
Mark Shetterly
817 296-0202
[mshetterly3532@yahoo.com]
North Richland Hills, Texas, US
Sr. Editor
Marketing- Core Web Digitals
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Other