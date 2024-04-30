Submit Release
Vietnamese space to be constructed in Uruguayan capital

VIETNAM, April 30 - Buenos Aires — Authorities of Uruguay's Montevideo city have passed a resolution to name a Vietnamese space on Jose Pedro Valera Avenue on the occasion of the 49th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2024), and the 134th birth anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh (May 19, 1890 - 2024).

The resolution said to enhance bilateral cooperation between Uruguay and Việt Nam following the commemoration of the 30th founding anniversary of the diplomatic relations in 2023, authorities of the capital have agreed to approve a plan to establish a public space named "Việt Nam".

The space will also serve as a tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh, the leader of the Vietnamese people, who visited Uruguay in 1912 in his journey to seek ways for national salvation.  —  VNS

