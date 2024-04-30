Sophos is a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Report for Worldwide Managed Detection and Response (MDR) 2024 Vendor Assessment

Recognition Follows IDC MarketScape Naming Sophos a Leader in Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Midsize Businesses and Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Small Businesses 2024 Vendor Assessments

OXFORD, United Kingdom, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader of innovative security solutions that defeat cyberattacks, today announced it is a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed Detection and Response (MDR) 2024 Vendor Assessment*, which evaluates 19 MDR vendors. Sophos was also named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape reports for Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Midsize Businesses 2024 Vendor Assessment** and the Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Small Businesses 2024 Vendor Assessment***.



We believe Sophos being named a Leader in three IDC MarketScape reports validates its commitment to understanding and meeting the needs of small and midsize businesses (SMBs) with the most expansive portfolio of world-class products and managed security services that are compatible with virtually any environment or tech stack.

According to the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Managed Detection and Response (MDR), “Organizations looking for cost certainty, whether that is through their simplified predictable pricing method, or looking for unlimited incident response services paired with a $1 million warranty, should consider utilizing Sophos for their MDR needs.”

We believe Sophos MDR is also an ideal choice for organizations with diverse security solutions in their environments. The IDC MarketScape, noted, “Sophos MDR has expanded its detection capabilities beyond their Sophos products. Data is collected from third party alert sources across multiple domains, which include but are not limited to endpoint, firewall, cloud, and identity.”

"Sophos is uniquely able to integrate telemetry from third-party security technologies into our MDR services. In doing so, we’re delivering a managed service that truly meets customers where they are and enables us to quickly detect and remediate attacks regardless of customers’ existing security solutions," said Rob Harrison, senior vice president for endpoint and security operations product management at Sophos. "We recently partnered with Tenable to further enhance Sophos MDR with Tenable’s technology, which is helping address resource-stretched IT and security teams’ need for hands-on vulnerability management resolution. With this combined solution, customers benefit from a dedicated team of Sophos experts, including Tenable-certified vulnerability analysts, that help them clearly understand and prioritize the highest risk exposures. We believe this recognition from the IDC MarketScape reaffirms our commitment to ongoing innovations like this that protect small and midsize businesses, and we’re proud to be valued for the protection we provide to businesses against persistent threats from cybercriminals.”

Sophos MDR is the most widely adopted MDR offering protecting more than 21,000 organizations globally. Organizations can now augment Sophos MDR with Sophos Managed Risk, a new vulnerability and attack surface management service. Through a strategic partnership with Tenable®, the Exposure Management company, Sophos Managed Risk features a dedicated Sophos team that leverages Tenable's exposure management technology. The team also collaborates with the security operations experts from Sophos MDR to provide attack surface visibility, continuous risk monitoring, vulnerability prioritization, investigation, and proactive notification designed to prevent cyberattacks.

“With simple pricing and flexible service models, Sophos is named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed Detection and Response (MDR) 2024 Vendor Assessment for providing an easy-to-understand option for companies looking to strengthen their cybersecurity defenses and address complex security needs," said Craig Robinson, Research Vice President of Security Services, IDC. "The recent introduction of Sophos Managed Risk also demonstrates their commitment to addressing the evolving challenges of their customers in an ever-changing cybersecurity landscape.” ​

Sophos’ portfolio of managed security services and solutions – including Sophos MDR, Sophos Intercept X, Sophos XDR, and Sophos Firewall – are part of the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem where they share real-time threat intelligence for faster and more contextual and synchronized protection, detection and response. They’re powered by Sophos X-Ops threat intelligence, a cross-operational task force of more than 500 security experts within SophosLabs, Sophos SecOps and SophosAI. Solutions are easily managed in the cloud-native Sophos Central platform, where users can oversee installations, respond to alerts and track licenses and upcoming renewal dates via a single, intuitive interface.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors. ​

About Sophos

Sophos is a global leader and innovator of advanced security solutions that defeat cyberattacks, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and incident response services and a broad portfolio of endpoint, network, email, and cloud security technologies. As one of the largest pure-play cybersecurity providers, Sophos defends more than 600,000 organizations and more than 100 million users worldwide from active adversaries, ransomware, phishing, malware, and more. Sophos’ services and products connect through the Sophos Central management console and are powered by Sophos X-Ops, the company’s cross-domain threat intelligence unit. Sophos X-Ops intelligence optimizes the entire Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which includes a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity and information technology vendors. Sophos provides cybersecurity-as-a-service to organizations needing fully managed security solutions. Customers can also manage their cybersecurity directly with Sophos’ security operations platform or use a hybrid approach by supplementing their in-house teams with Sophos’ services, including threat hunting and remediation. Sophos sells through reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.

