Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,961 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,233 in the last 365 days.

Advisory – Teamsters to Announce Results of Strike Votes at CN and CPKC

OTTAWA, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) will hold a press conference to announce the results of strike votes at Canadian National (CN) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC).

  WHAT: Press conference
  WHEN: Wednesday, May 1, at 1 pm   (International Workers’ Day)
  WHERE: Parliament Hill, West Block, Press conference room 135-B
  WHO: Paul Boucher, President, TCRC
    Ryan Finnson, Vice-President, TCRC
    Don Ashley, National Legislative Director, TCRC
    Dave Fulton, General Chairman, TCRC CTY West
    Jim Lennie, General Chairman, TCRC CTY Central
    Jean-Michel Hallé, General Chairman, TCRC Lines East LE
  WHY:   Announce results of strike votes at CN and CPKC
       

Participation in the question-and-answer portion of this event is in person or via Zoom, and is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for temporary access.

At over 125,000 members, Teamsters Canada is the country’s largest transportation and supply chain union. It’s also the largest union in the federally regulated private sector. They are affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents over 1.2 million workers in North America.

Media requests:

Christopher Monette
Director of Public Affairs
Teamsters Canada
Cell: 514-226-6002
cmonette@teamsters.ca


Primary Logo

You just read:

Advisory – Teamsters to Announce Results of Strike Votes at CN and CPKC

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more