DOEE Launches Pilot Program to Pass Down Cost Savings from Community Solar to Vulnerable Women and Their Families

WASHINGTON, DC, April 30, 2024 — As the District celebrates Back to Basics Season, the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) announces a new pilot initiative under which vulnerable women and their families will benefit from electric bill savings resulting from community solar. Through a partnership with New Partners Community Solar and House of Ruth, DOEE will provide free community solar subscriptions to House of Ruth, which will pass on the benefits of the monthly electric bill savings to its clients who receive housing services.

This innovative pilot project is part of DOEE’s ongoing efforts to provide the benefits of solar energy to 100,000 low-to-moderate income households under the Solar for All program. It allows the electric bill savings from Solar for All to be shared with District households historically unable to participate in Solar for All because they do not pay an electric bill themselves.

"This project with House of Ruth and New Partners is an important step in helping the District meet its DC Solar for All goals and increase access to valuable District services, while empowering women, protecting children, and supporting families,” said DOEE Director Richard Jackson. “We look forward to embracing this structure with future projects as we expand our prize-winning Solar for All program, while maintaining its commitment to environmentally responsible and resilient communities.”

This project will make way for future partnerships with other community organizations in the District. Partnering with local community organizations will allow the benefits of community solar to reach households in multi-family dwellings or residents experiencing housing insecurity, who currently lack access to the Solar for All program.

For more information on Solar for All, visit doee.dc.gov/solarforall.

House of Ruth and New Partners Community Solar are partners in this effort.

About the House of Ruth

House of Ruth is a community organization that provides a variety of services to women, children, and families across the District, to include housing for those who are unhoused or experiencing domestic violence. Their services are inclusive to the LGBTQIA2+ community, and they provide specialty services for those who are battling substance use disorder. They offer short-term and long-term housing accompanied by support from trained staff dedicated to survivors’ safety and helping them meet their goals. For more information visit houseofruth.org.

About New Partners Community Solar

New Partners a recognized industry leader in renewable energy. It develops and operates community solar arrays with the goal of making renewable community solar energy accessible to everyone. In addition to offering technical support and legal services to marginalized communities pursuing solar PV, New Partners advocates for policies that advance environmental justice and empower communities. For more information, visit npsolar.org.