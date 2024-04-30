MEDIA EXECUTIVE MICHELLE HORD SHARES INSPIRATIONAL JOURNEY OF HOPE AND RESILIENCE IN NEW MEMOIR, "THE OTHER SIDE OF YET"

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media executive Michelle D. Hord has announced the release of her deeply personal memoir, "The Other Side of Yet: Finding Light In The Midst Of Darkness." The book chronicles Hord's journey through unimaginable grief and despair, offering readers a roadmap to healing and hope.

As a former award-winning producer on "America’s Most Wanted," Hord guided families through unthinkable crises. She later covered heartbreaking stories at "The Oprah Winfrey Show" and "Good Morning America," sitting with survivors of the unimaginable. However, when tragedy struck her own life, Hord was faced with her own mother's worst nightmare.

In "The Other Side of Yet," Hord combines heart-wrenching personal narrative with tangible advice and wisdom. Drawing on lessons learned from mental health experts, therapists, spiritual leaders, and survivors, she offers comfort, grace, and growth in the face of adversity.

"I was determined that grief and despair would not become the entirety of my story," says Hord. "Through faith, hope, and love, I found my way to the other side of yet."

Hord's memoir is not only a moving account of grief and resilience but also a practical guide for anyone facing emotional crossroads or unexpected crises. With compassion and clear strategies, Hord explores the power of faith, hope, and love in the process of healing from loss.

"The Other Side of Yet" includes chapters offering clear, actionable directions such as "Face the Dark," "Find Your Army," "Control What You Can," and "Make Room for Love." The paperback reprint includes an exclusive Readers’ Guide, providing further insights and reflections.

In addition to her work as a storyteller and media executive, Hord is the Founder of Gabrielle’s Wings, Inc., a nonprofit created in honor of her daughter Gabrielle, who tragically passed away at the age of seven. The organization serves a global community of elementary-aged children from untapped communities through educational, recreation, and cultural engagement.

Hord's dedication to education is further evidenced by her advisory roles at Howard University’s School of Communications and her past chairmanship of the Hampton

University Scripps School of Communications Advisory Board. She is actively involved in the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and Jack and Jill of America.

"The Other Side of Yet" is a testament to Hord's unwavering dedication to making a difference and her commitment to inspiring and empowering others through her leadership and creative vision.

