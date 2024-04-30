Rick Wolfe Declares Candidacy for Republican Nomination in Oklahoma State Senate District 31
Rick Wolfe is committed to conservative values with a passion for serving his community and pledges to prioritize the issues that matter most to Oklahomans
As a fifth-generation Oklahoman with deep roots in the community, I am committed to upholding the principles that make Oklahoma great”ELGIN, OK, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rick Wolfe, a husband, father, Special Olympics advocate, small business owner, and devout Christian, is running for the Republican nomination in Oklahoma State Senate District 31.
With a deep commitment to conservative values and a passion for serving his community, Wolfe pledges to prioritize the issues that matter most to Oklahomans.
Wolfe's Oklahoma First Priorities:
1. Combat the Spread of Fentanyl and Secure the Border: Rick Wolfe will fight to ensure that Oklahoma's law enforcement has the necessary tools, training, and funding to combat the spread of fentanyl in our state. He will also prioritize securing our border to protect our communities.
2. Support Rural Oklahoma: Rick will improve funding and access to healthcare, increase broadband access, and invest in improvements to our rural infrastructure to support the prosperity of rural communities.
3. Ban Foreign Ownership of Land: Rick understands that Oklahoma's farmers and ranchers need protection from foreign ownership of land, ensuring that our state remains sovereign and our agricultural heritage is preserved.
4. Build an Oklahoma First Economy: Rick will advocate for lower taxes and pro-growth economic policies that help local businesses succeed, fostering a strong Oklahoma workforce.
5. Support Our Veterans: Rick will be a tireless advocate for our veterans, ensuring they have access to the resources they need and a central role in our local workforce and economy.
6. Protect Conservative Values: Rick is 100% pro-life and 100% pro-Second Amendment. He will always stand up to protect our conservative values and beliefs.
"As a fifth-generation Oklahoman with deep roots in the community, I am committed to upholding the principles that make Oklahoma great," said Wolfe. "With your support, we can ensure prosperity for generations to come."
"Growing up in rural Oklahoma, I learned the value of hard work, dedication, and service to others," said Wolfe. "I am running for State Senate to give back to the community that has given me so much. Together, we can build a brighter future for all residents of District 31."
Vote for Rick Wolfe on June 18th to support a candidate who will put our shared conservative values first.
Join us on Tuesday, May 2, 2024, from 5:30 to 7:30 PM in Lawton, Oklahoma, at the Lawton VFW (103 NE 20th St, Lawton, OK 73507), as we launch Rick Wolfe's campaign for Oklahoma State Senator of District 31. Come out and meet Rick Wolfe, learn about his vision for the district, and join us in celebrating the beginning of a journey towards a better future for Oklahoma. Everyone is welcome to come by and say hello.
For more information about Rick Wolfe and his campaign for Oklahoma State Senate District 31, visit www.rickwolfeok.com for more details.
