Global eHealth Market is Predicted to Exhibit Remarkable Growth by 2030, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies in the Market - Athenahealth, Doximity, Epic Systems Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, IBM, Optum, Medhost

The global eHealth market is anticipated to experience steady growth between 2024 and 2030, driven by factors like rising healthcare spending by nations, heightened emphasis on enhancing public health, and strategic initiatives from global entities like the World Health Organization (WHO).

DelveInsight’s eHealth Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading eHealth companies’ market shares, challenges, eHealth market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market eHealth companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the eHealth Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global eHealth market during the forecast period.

Notable eHealth companies such as Athenahealth, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Doximity Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, General Electric Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medisafe Limited, Telecare Corporation, SetPoint Medical Corporation, Medtronic, IBM, Optum, Medhost, and several others, are currently operating in the eHealth market.

In November 2023, a Kerala-based startup Versicles Technologies launched Prognosis, the kiosk, a first-of-its-kind digital health kiosk to provide basic diagnostics like blood pressure, blood sugar, and heart conditions instantly with utmost accuracy in multiple languages and at meager prices.

In November 2021, Olive Diagnostics, an eHealth Ventures portfolio company, received regulatory approval and began a product launch for their game-changing technology, the world's first optical sensor for passive urinalysis in real-time. The scientific innovation combined with the ease of at-home monitoring empowers patients to understand better and manage their health and well-being.

In December 2019, eHealth Centers (eHCs) by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) collectively facilitated over 1 million patient visits across India. Offering a digital healthcare solution, the vast eHC network offers remote diagnoses free of charge in underserved communities, reaffirming HPE's long-term commitment to the country and its mission to advance the way people live and work.

eHealth Overview

eHealth, an innovative approach to healthcare delivery, harnesses the power of digital technologies to enhance healthcare access, efficiency, and outcomes. By leveraging electronic communication and information technology, eHealth empowers patients and healthcare providers alike, breaking down traditional barriers to healthcare delivery. Through platforms such as telemedicine, wearable devices, and health apps, patients can conveniently access healthcare services, monitor their health, and even receive personalized medical advice from the comfort of their homes. Furthermore, eHealth facilitates seamless collaboration among healthcare professionals, enabling them to share patient information securely and coordinate care more effectively across different healthcare settings.

One of the most significant advantages of eHealth is its potential to improve healthcare accessibility, particularly for underserved populations and those in remote areas. Through telehealth services, individuals who face geographical or logistical barriers to healthcare can now connect with healthcare providers remotely, reducing the need for in-person visits and minimizing travel-related expenses. Additionally, eHealth solutions enable healthcare providers to reach a broader patient population, ensuring that individuals in rural or isolated communities receive timely and quality care. As technology continues to advance, eHealth holds immense promise in transforming the healthcare landscape, making healthcare more accessible, efficient, and patient-centered.





eHealth Market Insights

In 2023, North America led the eHealth market due to its robust and advanced IT industry, facilitating widespread high-speed internet access, thus driving significant growth in the eHealth sector. The region's proactive promotion of eHealth, along with heightened awareness, particularly in the United States and Canada, has fueled the adoption of eHealth applications among their populations, attributed to their convenience.

Moreover, the region's burgeoning product development initiatives, exemplified by the eHealth Exchange's collaboration with key health organizations for COVID-19 electronic case reporting, are poised to further catalyze eHealth market expansion. This initiative streamlined case reporting processes from electronic health records to public health authorities, enhancing accuracy while reducing reporting burdens on providers. With the eHealth Exchange network facilitating case reporting across 20 states in the US, and with a focus on aiding communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, the potential for improving population health is significant.

Overall, with a sizable patient base in the US and the introduction of new eHealth platforms aimed at enhancing public health on a larger scale, the prospects for the eHealth market in North America appear promising.

eHealth Market Dynamics

The global eHealth market has witnessed significant progress in healthcare information technology, reshaping various eHealth solutions and services into lucrative options. Utilizing IT and analytics in healthcare offers numerous benefits, facilitating complex regulatory processes and improving overall healthcare by enhancing diagnosis, enabling regular monitoring, and maintaining health records, thereby promoting societal well-being. Consequently, there's a growing demand for these solutions, accompanied by decreasing costs.

The eHealth market is poised for substantial growth, driven by increasing awareness and acceptance among healthcare professionals. Recent initiatives by key organizations, like the Massachusetts eHealth Institute's Digital Health Challenge, focused on addressing health issues among Women+ communities, further propel market expansion.

These developments underscore the global adoption of eHealth platforms, leading to heightened demand in the foreseeable future. However, challenges such as heightened security concerns and the need for robust data privacy measures, along with the high costs of health IT tools and inadequate infrastructure in certain regions, may impede eHealth growth during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Key eHealth Companies Athenahealth, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Doximity Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, General Electric Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medisafe Limited, Telecare Corporation, SetPoint Medical Corporation, Medtronic, IBM, Optum, Medhost, among others

eHealth Market Assessment

eHealth Market Segmentation eHealth Market Segmentation By Product: Electronic Health Record (EHR), Health Information Systems (HIS), Mhealth, Telemedicine, and Others eHealth Market Segmentation By Service: Diagnostic Services, Monitoring Services, Health System Strengthening, and Others eHealth Market Segmentation By End User: Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Consumers, and Others eHealth Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 eHealth Market Layout 7 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 8 eHealth Market Company and Product Profiles 9 Project Approach 10 About DelveInsight

