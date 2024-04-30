Verizon Business kicks off 2024 Innovation Sessions in Chicago’s historic Soldier Field

Verizon Business and Nokia to showcase the latest in digital transformation innovations for enterprise and public sector leaders, and small business owners on May 1

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business, in collaboration with Nokia, is heading to Chicago to showcase the latest technologies driving business innovation and powering business growth at the first Innovation Session of 2024. This invite-only event will follow a curated program highlighting the transformative impact of 5G and other applications through immersive demonstrations of current and forward-looking use cases.



“We’re excited to bring our Innovation Sessions back to Soldier Field, showcasing Verizon Business’ commitment to pioneering advancements in connectivity,” said Jonathan Nikols, SVP, Global Enterprise Americas, Verizon Business. “Our upcoming Innovation Session in Chicago serves as a platform to explore the transformative potential of next-generation technology, demonstrating how our solutions drive innovation across various industries. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with our latest technologies firsthand, experiencing the power of connectivity to redefine experiences.”

At the iconic Soldier Field, Verizon Business is transforming its Innovation Sessions, which have brought together business leaders across the US over the past two years, to reflect its commitment to fostering innovation across various technologies beyond 5G. These sessions will continue to serve as a hub for industry and public sector leaders, entrepreneurs, and small business owners to explore groundbreaking solutions.

Guest speakers will include Derek Mayer, Deputy Special Agent in Charge, Chicago Field Office, US Secret Service; Christopher Amon, Special Agent in Charge, Chicago Field Division, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Justin Stahl, VP of Information Technology & Information Security Officer, Chicago Bears; Duane DeVries, Chief, Bureau of Counterterrorism, Chicago P.D.; Julie Giese, President, NASCAR Chicago Street Course; Scott Lawrence, Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business; Jonathan Nikols, Senior Vice President, Global Enterprise Americas, Verizon Business; Maggie Hallbach, President of Verizon Frontline; Danny Johnson, Director of Product Marketing, Verizon Business; David De Lancellotti, Senior Vice President, Private Wireless Global Sales, Nokia; and Jason Elliott, Head of Strategic Marketing, Nokia.

On-site demonstrations will include Real-time Communications, 5G Connected Devices, ThingSpace Sense, 5G Warehouse Automation, Verizon Business Assistant, and more.

"We're delighted to join forces with Verizon Business for this year's Innovation Session at Soldier Field,” said; David De Lancellotti, Vice President of Enterprise Campus Edge Business at Nokia. "Nokia’s market-leading private wireless and industrial edge solutions are enabling enterprises with a range of Industry 4.0 use cases. Partnering with Verizon Business underscores our shared commitment to driving technological innovation and unlocking the full potential of connectivity solutions. Together, we are pioneering the power of advanced networks like 5G, showcasing how these innovations are contributing to the digitalization of an array of industries and transforming the way we live, work, and connect. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our partnership, and we're excited to demonstrate the tangible impact of our joint efforts at this iconic venue."

The event will be held at Soldier Field located at 1410 S. Museum Campus Drive, Chicago, IL 60605 on May 1, featuring prominent executives including Scott Lawrence, Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business and Jonathan Nikols, Senior Vice President, Global Enterprise Sales - Americas, Verizon Business.

Visit Verizon Innovation Sessions to learn more.

Verizon’s Commitment to Chicago

Over the last decade, working through nonprofit partners and a suite of programs and resources, Verizon Innovative Learning supports digital equity and inclusion within education for under-resourced communities across the country.

Additionally, all educators and students have access to Verizon Innovative Learning HQ , our free next-gen online education portal that provides XR content, professional development, and lesson plans. To date, Verizon Innovative Learning has reached over 7 million students. In Chicago in particular, Verizon Innovative Learning has reached 6 schools and over 17K students.

Verizon also offers free online resources through Verizon Small Business Digital Ready , designed to help SMBs grow their business, including learning courses, 1:1 coaching, webinars, virtual and in-person networking events with industry experts on topics ranging from customer care, employee experience, pivoting business during changing economic conditions and leveraging social media for growth. There are over 12,000 small businesses in Chicago that are Small Business Digital Ready users.

Through Citizen Verizon , the company’s responsible business plan, Verizon has a goal to provide 10 million youths with digital skills training by 2030 and to support 1 million small businesses with digital skills training by 2030.

Supporting first responders who serve Illinois

Last year alone, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team responded to nearly 80 separate requests for mission-critical communications support from close to 50 different public safety agencies in Illinois, including those in and around the Chicago metropolitan area, delivering 300 Verizon Frontline solutions to Illinois first responders on the front lines.

During 2023, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team helped enable mission-critical communications capabilities for first responders during emergency situations across the nation by delivering nearly 7,100 Verizon Frontline devices and solutions.

These solutions ranged from mobile hotspots, routers and smart devices to deployable satellite solutions, such as Satellite Picocells on Trailers (SPOTs) and more.

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies and first responders on a 24/7 basis. This support is provided at no cost to local agencies and represents a continuation of Verizon Frontline’s 30-year commitment to partnering with public safety.

Putting Chicago residents in charge

With Verizon’s myPlan , customers can pay for only what they need. Everyone gets to customize their own plan, so each person or family member gets what they want and everyone can save. Pick your plan. Pick your perks. It’s that simple.

And customers get even more value when they combine myPlan with Verizon 5G Home Internet . 5G Home Internet offers broadband connectivity using Verizon’s 5G wireless network, providing ultra-fast internet that's ready for what comes next. With our 5G Home Internet, which starts at $35 per month with Auto Pay and select 5G mobile plans, there are no long-term contracts, no data caps or hidden fees. For customers looking to learn more about bundling their home internet and mobile plans, visit: https://www.verizon.com/discounts/phone-home-internet-bundle/

Verizon is committed to providing households access to high-quality connectivity and reliable home internet without data caps, and does not believe that income should be a barrier to accessing it. With Verizon Forward, qualifying customers can access Verizon Home Internet for as low as $20 per month and a new, limited-time offer brings the cost down even further. Learn more about Verizon Forward and the offer here: https://www.verizon.com/discounts/verizon-forward/ .

About the Innovation Sessions

Verizon’s Innovation Sessions 2024 launches in Chicago with additional upcoming events in New York City in June, Washington, D.C. in September, and a final stop in Los Angeles in December. The events cover a range of themes, including Managed Venue, Fixed Wireless Access, Private 5G, and Mobile Edge Compute.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.