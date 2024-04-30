U.S. Army One Ounce Silver Medal Becomes Available on May 7

Washington, DC, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will open sales for the U.S. Army One Ounce Silver Medal on May 7 at noon EDT. The medal is part of the United States Armed Forces Silver Medal Program, which honors the proud history and unique traditions of each branch of the Armed Forces.

Designs featured on this medal are emblematic of the history and mission of the U.S. Army. The obverse (heads) depicts Continental and modern soldiers “at the ready” with the weapons of their respective eras. They represent the continuity of the U.S. Army since its beginnings and its continuing mission to defend our country. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES ARMY” and “SINCE 1775.” United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Lucas Durham created the design, which United States Mint Medallic Artist Craig A. Campbell sculpted.

The reverse (tails) design juxtaposes the seven core values of the Army against the U.S. Army flag, with both the flag and its streamers lifted by a breeze. The streamers from several major battles have visible text, including APPOMATTOX 1865, LEXINGTON 1775, ABEYANCE 2014 - 2015, TET COUNTEROFFENSIVE 1968, and LUZON 1944 - 1945. Inscriptions are the Army’s core values— “LOYALTY,” “DUTY,” RESPECT,” “SELFLESS SERVICE,” “HONOR,” “INTEGRITY,” and “PERSONAL COURAGE.” AIP Designer Emily Damstra created the design, which Medallic Artist Renata Gordon sculpted.

One ounce medals in the Armed Forces Silver Medal Program are 1.598 inches in diameter and are struck in 99.9 percent fine silver. Each medal is encapsulated and packaged in a single presentation case. The Mint’s certificate of authenticity is included.

The U.S. Army One Ounce Silver Medal is priced at $75. To set up a “Remind Me” alert for this product, visit usmint.gov/us-army-one-ounce-silver-medal-SAR1.html (product code SAR1). To view the Mint’s complete portfolio of medals, please visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/shop/medals/.

The Armed Forces Medals are also available for purchase through the Mint’s Product Subscription Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the enrollment is cancelled. Visit the website for details.

The Armed Forces Medals are also available at the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); at the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and from the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C., 801 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20220.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; Silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of May 7, 2024, at noon EDT.

