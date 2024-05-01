CLOAKED ACHIEVES SOC 2 TYPE II COMPLIANCE
Certification Furthers Privacy Platform’s Commitment to Maintaining Highest Security StandardsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloaked, a consumer-first privacy company, has announced the achievement of the company’s first SOC 2 Type II audit against the AICPA Trust Service Criteria (TSC) for Security, Confidentiality, Privacy, and Availability. Cloaked’s SOC 2 Type II audit demonstrates Cloaked’s systems and processes commitment to protect subscriber’s data against external and unauthorized access, continuing to prove the company’s dedication to meeting and exceeding the industry’s highest security standards.
“Cloaked’s first annual SOC 2 Type II audit is an important milestone in our ongoing commitment to deliver unmatched security to subscribers seeking better privacy solutions,” says Arjun Bhatnagar, Co-founder and CEO of Cloaked. “From Cloaked’s inception, it has been our goal to help people take back control of their personal information in all aspects of their life, and this starts with providing an all-in-one, secure platform that they can trust.”
The SOC 2 Type II audit requires a third-party auditor to verify Cloaked’s internal systems and controls related to security, confidentiality, privacy, and availability of data are properly designed and operate effectively to safeguard customer data.
At Cloaked’s launch in October 2023, Cloaked was formally certified by a qualified auditor as ISO/IEC 27001 and 27701 compliant for its overall management of information security and privacy practices. Shortly after that, the company completed a SOC 2 Type 1 audit to expand on this transparency into the company’s security and privacy discipline for its stakeholders. The Cloaked platform provides end-to-end encryption and zero-knowledge architecture with all messages, texts and passwords encrypted within the platform. In addition, user-unique databases create a barrier between Cloaked and user data – keeping subscribers in complete control of their personal information at all times.
The Cloaked app and platform allows subscribers to create unlimited, secure identities, such as working phone numbers, emails, usernames, passwords, and now, payment methods. It provides information storage, password management, and batch replacement of vulnerable information with AutoCloak™. Most recently, Cloaked added Identity Theft Protection insurance, providing added peace of mind to users in the case of external breaches, hackers, and identity theft.
For more information about Cloaked, visit www.cloaked.com.
About Cloaked
Founded by brothers Arjun and Abhijay Bhatnagar, Cloaked is a consumer-first privacy company dedicated to helping individuals take control of their personal data in real time with unlimited, unique identities. Using Cloaked, individuals can choose when, where and with whom they share personal data from their browser extension or mobile device. To date, the company has raised $34 million in funding and is backed by Lux Capital, Human Capital, General Catalyst, Peter Thiel, Index Ventures, Jeff Weiner from Next Play Ventures, All Turtles, Khosla Ventures, Michael Ovitz, Marquee Ventures, and the Chainsmokers’ Mantis Fund. Cloaked is based in New York City. To learn more, visit cloaked.com.
