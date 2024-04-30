Please be aware, this recall is a correction, not a product removal.

The FDA has identified this as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall. Use of these devices may cause serious injuries or death.

Recalled Product

Product Names: VITEK 2 AST kit

Product Codes: LON

Model Numbers: See table below

Distribution Dates: December 12, 2023 to March 4, 2024

Devices Recalled in the U.S.: 49,276 kits (985,520 tests)

Date Initiated by Firm: March 14, 2024

Device Use

The VITEK 2 AST kit, which includes the Gram-negative Susceptibility Card, is a test used to figure out how susceptible certain types of bacteria are to antibiotics. Each card has different antibiotics in it, dried with a special material for growing bacteria. The VITEK 2 machine watches how the bacteria grow in each well on the card for a set amount of time. Then, it gives results showing the minimal inhibitory concentration (MIC) for most combinations of bacteria and drugs, along with whether the bacteria are susceptible (S), intermediate (I), or resistant (R) to the antibiotics.

Reason for Recall

BioMérieux is recalling their VITEK 2 AST cards, an Antimicrobial Sensitivity Testing kit, due to a higher concentration of Ceftriaxone antibiotic in 2 wells. This kit is used for testing how sensitive bacteria are to antibiotics. Some of the cards have more of the antibiotic Ceftriaxone in two of their wells than they should. BioMérieux is telling customers about this issue and suggesting they use a different testing method if the results show that the MIC (minimal inhibitory concentration) is in a range of 0.5, 1, 2.

The use of the affected kit may cause serious adverse health consequences, including increased time in the hospital, unnecessary tests or procedures, treatment failure, sepsis, and death.

There have been no reports of injuries or deaths associated with this issue.

Who May be Affected

Healthcare professionals who use the bioMérieux VITEK 2 AST cards to test the susceptibility of bacteria to antimicrobial agents.

What to Do

On March 15, 2024, bioMérieux sent all affected customers an Urgent Field Safety Notice.

The letter requested customers to:

Continue using the kits with consideration of alternative method to determine MIC, if this method results in MIC of 0.5, 1, 2.

Distribute this information to all appropriate personnel, retain a copy of this letter, and forward this information to all parties that may use this product, including others to whom may have received this product.

Store this notice letter with the bioMérieux VITEK 2 documentation.

Complete the Acknowledgement Form included and return it to Usfieldactions@biomerieux.com to confirm receipt of this notice.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with questions about this recall should contact bioMérieux Clinical Customer Service at 1-800-682-2666. For non-urgent inquiries, please contact the Technical Support Center by email at CustomerService-IDAST@biomerieux.com.

The anticipated turnaround time for email inquiries is 24 – 48 hours during normal business hours.

Full List of Affected Devices

Product Card Ref Lot/SN# Expiry UDI AST-GN95 421982 6852740103 28-May-25 3573026565923 AST-GN95 421982 6852751503 08-Jun-25 3573026565923 AST-GN95 421982 6852778503 05-Jul-25 3573026565923 AST-GN95 421982 6852811503 07-Aug-25 3573026565923 AST-GN99 423102 6892721103 09-May-25 3573026608132 AST-GN99 423102 6892727403 15-May-25 3573026608132 AST-GN99 423102 6892740403 28-May-25 3573026608132 AST-GN99 423102 6892740503 28-May-25 3573026608132 AST-GN99 423102 6892743503 31-May-25 3573026608132 AST-GN99 423102 6892761503 18-Jun-25 3573026608132 AST-GN99 423102 6892770403 27-Jun-25 3573026608132 AST-GN99 423102 6892790103 17-Jul-25 3573026608132 AST-GN99 423102 6892799103 26-Jul-25 3573026608132 AST-GN99 423102 6892799403 26-Jul-25 3573026608132 AST-GN99 423102 6892810103 06-Aug-25 3573026608132 AST-GN99 423102 6892818103 14-Aug-25 3573026608132 AST-GN99 423102 6892831503 27-Aug-25 3573026608132 AST-N334 418984 7742790503 17-Jul-25 3573026490720 AST-N334 418984 7742805403 01-Aug-25 3573026490720 AST-N334 418984 7742828503 24-Aug-25 3573026490720 AST-N334 418984 7742830203 26-Aug-25 3573026490720 AST-N390 423340 1402761504 18-Jun-25 3573026612177 AST-N390 423340 1402832104 28-Aug-25 3573026612177 AST-N391 423341 1412754504 11-Jun-25 3573026612269 AST-N391 423341 1412831104 27-Aug-25 3573026612269 AST-N392 423342 1422819204 15-Aug-25 3573026612283 AST-N395 423491 1452725204 13-May-25 3573026615802 AST-N401 423643 1512720404 08-May-25 3573026616816 AST-N401 423643 1512729104 17-May-25 3573026616816 AST-N401 423643 1512729404 17-May-25 3573026616816 AST-N401 423643 1512748504 05-Jun-25 3573026616816 AST-N401 423643 1512754104 11-Jun-25 3573026616816 AST-N401 423643 1512776404 03-Jul-25 3573026616816 AST-N401 423643 1512785404 12-Jul-25 3573026616816 AST-N401 423643 1512811104 07-Aug-25 3573026616816 AST-N401 423643 1512831104 27-Aug-25 3573026616816 AST-N401 423643 1512789204 16-Jul-25 3573026616816 AST-N402 423644 1522720504 08-May-25 3573026616830 AST-N402 423644 1522733404 21-May-25 3573026616830 AST-N404 423664 1542819204 15-Aug-25 3573026617356 AST-N405 423864 1552733104 21-May-25 3573026621360 AST-N405 423864 1552741504 29-May-25 3573026621360 AST-N405 423864 1552757404 14-Jun-25 3573026621360 AST-N405 423864 1552757504 14-Jun-25 3573026621360 AST-N405 423864 1552792404 19-Jul-25 3573026621360 AST-N405 423864 1552800404 27-Jul-25 3573026621360 AST-N405 423864 1552820104 16-Aug-25 3573026621360 AST-N408 423924 1582734404 22-May-25 3573026622725 AST-N408 423924 1582742504 30-May-25 3573026622725 AST-N408 423924 1582764404 21-Jun-25 3573026622725 AST-N408 423924 1582782504 09-Jul-25 3573026622725 AST-N408 423924 1582810504 06-Aug-25 3573026622725 AST-N408 423924 1582820104 16-Aug-25 3573026622725 AST-N409 423925 1592746404 03-Jun-25 3573026622749 AST-N409 423925 1592811104 07-Aug-25 3573026622749 AST-N417 423880 192763504 20-Jun-25 3573026621704 AST-N417 423880 192819404 15-Aug-25 3573026621704 AST-N420 424039 462810404 06-Aug-25 3573026625283 AST-N422 424056 482819504 15-Aug-25 3573026625610 AST-N423 424042 502750404 07-Jun-25 3573026625337 AST-N423 424042 502825504 21-Aug-25 3573026625337 AST-N436 424440 672734104 22-May-25 3573026631666 AST-N436 424440 672754104 11-Jun-25 3573026631666 AST-N802 423706 422750104 07-Jun-25 3573026617752 AST-N802 423706 422763104 20-Jun-25 3573026617752 AST-N802 423706 422764504 21-Jun-25 3573026617752 AST-N802 423706 422782404 09-Jul-25 3573026617752 AST-N802 423706 422820404 16-Aug-25 3573026617752 AST-N802 423706 422820504 16-Aug-25 3573026617752 AST-N806 424709 932729404 17-May-25 3573026636067 AST-N807 424710 942723404 11-May-25 3573026636081 AST-N808 424711 952758104 15-Jun-25 3573026636104 AST-N809 424703 962799404 26-Jul-25 3573026635978 AST-N810 424712 972729504 17-May-25 3573026636128 AST-N812 424721 992776504 03-Jul-25 3573026636296 AST-N812 424721 992777104 04-Jul-25 3573026636296 AST-N812 424721 992821404 17-Aug-25 3573026636296

