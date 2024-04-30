ESMA publishes the annual transparency calculations for non-equity instruments, bond liquidity data and quarterly SI calculations

As indicated in the public statement of 27 March 2024, the quarterly liquidity assessment of bonds as well as the data for the quarterly systematic internalisers will continue to be published by ESMA. Further details are provided in the relevant webpages of the calculations.

Annual transparency calculations for non-equity instruments

The results of the annual transparency calculations for non-equity instruments will apply from 3 June 2024. The calculations include the liquidity assessment and the determination of the pre- and post-trade size specific to the instruments and large in scale thresholds.

The results for the liquid and illiquid sub-classes will be published in XML format from 30 April 2024 (here) and related instructions on their download can be found in the Transparency System downloading instructions. The results at ISIN level will be available through the Financial Instruments Transparency System (FITRS) in the XML files also from from 30 April 2024 (see here) and through the Register web interface (see here).

The transparency requirements based on the results of the annual transparency calculations for non-equity instruments apply from 3 June 2024 until 1 June 2025.

Bonds quarterly liquidity assessment

ESMA has published the latest quarterly liquidity assessment for bonds available for trading on EU trading venues. For this period, there are currently 1,371 liquid bonds subject to MiFID II transparency requirements. The transparency requirements for bonds deemed liquid will apply from 20 May 2024 to 18 August 2024.

The results at ISIN level are available through the Financial Instruments Transparency System (FITRS) in the XML files from 30 April 2024 (see here) and through the Register web interface (see here).