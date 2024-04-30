It’s the Virtual Journey that Can Lead to a New Career

CCT logo

Experience Upper Marlboro’s Mid-Atlantic Carpenters Training Center from Anywhere

UPPER MARLBORO, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mid-Atlantic Carpenters Training Center (MACTC) in Upper Marlboro, MD, invites you on a captivating virtual tour of its expansive 60,000-square-foot facility. The tour is accessible in both English and Spanish and offers an immersive glimpse into the cutting-edge training center and the outstanding education provided to union apprentice carpenters.

This virtual exploration presents a unique opportunity for individuals to navigate through the center's diverse workshops, classrooms, and state-of-the-art equipment from the comfort of their homes. Eliminating travel barriers allows interested parties to quickly acquaint themselves with the facilities and the array of carpentry specialties offered.

The training center serves as the base for apprentice carpenters in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D. C.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for anyone who has thought about a career in carpentry to see this world-class training facility,” said Bob Eaton, Training Director at the Mid-Atlantic Carpenters Training Center. “The tour is a perfect introduction for would-be apprentices and saves them the expense of travel costs or time to get an up-close look. The tour is also a valuable resource for contractors and other construction industry professionals who would like to collaborate with the union carpenters of the future.”

The training center in Upper Marlboro is an exceptional educational facility and opportunity because it prioritizes safety, productivity, and professionalism. Its comprehensive curriculum ranges from foundational skills to advanced techniques, ensuring members receive a top-notch education. Through this virtual tour, the center underscores its dedication to excellence and offers a sneak peek into the exceptional training provided to union apprentice carpenters.

While a virtual tour is an excellent starting point, personal tours are also available at the training center, 8510 Pennsylvania Ave., Upper Marlboro.

To start on this virtual journey, visit the Upper Marlboro Apprentice Tour website at https://my.mpskin.com/en/tour/hj114j4pf3 or contact (301) 736-1696 for more information.