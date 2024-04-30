pdfRest Announces New API Polling Support for Enhanced Asynchronous PDF Workflow Management
Newly Released API Polling Tool Provides Developers with an Alternative Method to Integrate Custom PDF Workflows and Avoid Timeouts for Long-Running Processes
The introduction of the API Polling Tool reflects our commitment to empowering developers with optimizing workflow efficiency.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- pdfRest, a leader in PDF cloud services, today announced the release of its new API Polling Tool. This innovative addition to the pdfRest suite empowers developers to revolutionize how they manage asynchronous PDF operations, enhancing workflow efficiency and responsiveness within development environments.
— Eric Shore
The pdfRest API Polling Tool tackles a common hurdle for developers working with complex document tasks or large files.
While pdfRest excels at providing fast responses for most API calls, its powerful features like intricate document conversions, manipulations, and optimizations – combined with its ability to handle files up to 1 GB in size – can occasionally extend processing times. Previously, developers were limited to waiting for the initial API call to finish, which could trigger timeouts in applications with front-ends or workflows that can't tolerate extended wait times.
The pdfRest API Polling Tool introduces a paradigm shift. When initiating an asynchronous pdfRest request, developers can enable API Polling to receive an instant response with a unique “requestId.” This allows their application to continue with other tasks while pdfRest handles the background processing. Developers can then leverage the new /request-status endpoint to proactively check the status of the request at their own pace. This provides developers with greater control over their workflow, enabling them to seamlessly transition to the next step upon task completion.
“The introduction of the API Polling Tool reflects our commitment to empowering developers with optimizing workflow efficiency,” said Eric Shore, Chief Innovation Officer for pdfRest. “By offering this functionality, developers can avoid application timeouts associated with long-running tasks and design highly responsive applications that integrate seamlessly with pdfRest’s capabilities.”
Key Benefits of the pdfRest API Polling Tool:
- Prevents Timeouts: Guarantees fast responses to avoid application timeouts associated with long-running tasks.
- Enhanced Workflow Control: Allows developers to proactively check task status at their own pace, enabling more flexible workflow design.
- Universally Supported: Works seamlessly across all pdfRest tools, promoting code reusability.
The pdfRest API Polling Tool is available immediately for all pdfRest Cloud API users. Sign up with pdfRest to get started.
About pdfRest
pdfRest, a leading RESTful API toolkit from Datalogics, provides developers with a comprehensive suite of document processing functionalities accessible through a user-friendly API. These functionalities include document conversion, merging, splitting, manipulation, and form filling – all designed to seamlessly integrate into applications. Offered in various plans with features like secure cloud processing and high-volume capabilities, pdfRest caters to both individual and enterprise needs. The recent introduction of the API Polling Tool further enhances the developer experience by providing greater control over asynchronous workflows and improved responsiveness within applications. Developers and companies worldwide rely on pdfRest to streamline document processing tasks, reduce development time, and improve overall application efficiency.
