Derrick Lowe, Chief Security Officer of Orlando Health, Joins ProcessBolt’s Board of Directors
ProcessBolt, the #1 provider of vendor risk management solutions, welcomes Derrick Lowe, CSO of Orlando Health, to its board of directors.
Effective vendor risk management is more important now than ever for hospitals as supply-chain-related breaches are directly impacting patient care.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProcessBolt, the comprehensive AI-driven vendor risk management platform, is pleased to announce that Derrick Lowe, Chief Security Officer of Orlando Health and one of Becker Hospital Review’s 60 “CISOs to Know” for 2023, is joining ProcessBolt’s board of directors.
“We are thrilled to have Derrick join our board,” said Mike Kelly, CEO of ProcessBolt. “Derrick has been consistently recognized for his expertise in cybersecurity in the healthcare sector and across various public sector organizations, including the U.S. Army and National Security Agency. Derrick is an extraordinary leader and his experience will help us execute on our mission of making it efficient and cost-effective to protect against the various evolving threat vectors in the third-party risk space.”
Prior to joining Orlando Health in 2019, Derrick spent six years as the chief information security officer (CISO) at Cape Fear Valley Health System, in Fayetteville, N.C. He launched his career as a cybersecurity professional more than 20 years ago when he was proudly serving in the U.S. Army. During that 23-year tenure, Derrick held positions ranging from combat medic to signal officer and led soldiers in four combat operation deployments. He also holds the distinguished honor of working at the National Security Agency, U.S. Cyber Command, and U.S. Special Operations Command, for which his responsibilities included protecting the U.S. against cyber threats.
“I have seen the limitations of existing vendor risk management technology. Disparate software solutions focusing on point-in-time risk assessments or continuous monitoring are simply insufficient in today’s dynamic and evolving risk environment. ProcessBolt’s approach to vendor risk management fully integrates AI-driven assessment automation with continuous attack surface monitoring and offers an application of AI to provide additional verification of vendors’ security postures. I am excited to join the ProcessBolt board of directors and look forward to contributing my expertise to the company,” said Derrick Lowe.
Derrick has earned noteworthy honors for his professional and military accomplishments. On the military end, they include the Bronze Star Medal, for heroic or meritorious achievement/service in a combat zone, the Defense Meritorious Service and Joint Service Commendation Medals for meritorious achievement. Also, in 2023 he was a nominee for the Orlando Business Journal Veterans of Influence Award, which recognizes veterans for significant career achievements, a strong record of innovation or outstanding performance in their work, and community involvement.
Becker’s recognition of Derrick as one of only 60 executives for its “Hospital and Health System CISOs and CPOs to Know” list for 2023 places him among an esteemed list of CISOs and chief privacy officers who lead cybersecurity initiatives for health systems and hospitals nationwide.
About ProcessBolt
Founded in 2017, ProcessBolt is a leading vendor risk management software company based in Minnetonka, Minnesota. ProcessBolt offers a fully integrated vendor risk management platform that leverages AI to help organizations assess and continuously monitor their vendor network. The platform also enables organizations to auto-respond to questionnaires and pre-emptively share corporate documentation with partners. For more information, please visit https://processbolt.com and follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/processbolt/
About Orlando Health
Orlando Health is a not-for-profit healthcare organization with $9.6 billion of assets under management that serves the southeastern United States and Puerto Rico. The 3,429-bed system includes 33 hospitals and emergency departments – 26 of which are operational with seven coming soon – nine specialty institutes, and skilled nursing and in-patient behavioral health facilities. More than 4,950 physicians, representing more than 100 medical specialties and subspecialties have privileges across the Orlando Health system, which employs more than 29,000 team members and more than 1,400 physicians.
https://www.orlandohealth.com/
