Flowers Foods to Report First Quarter 2024 Results

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) will report its first quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, May 16, 2024, after market close. On the same day, the company will host a live question and answer webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern. Please note the change from our normal timing due to a scheduling conflict. A link to the webcast, press release, pre-recorded remarks by management with accompanying transcript, and supporting slide presentation will be posted at investors.flowersfoods.com. A replay will be available at the same link following the event.

Investor Contact: InvestorRelations@flocorp.com

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2023 sales of $5.1 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.



