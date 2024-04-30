Submit Release
HIV Response Sustainability Roadmap — Part A — Companion Guide

As we approach 2025, the longer-term sustainability of the HIV response is a pressing concern: work to achieve and sustain an impactful HIV response must intensify. This Companion Guide is intended to support that work. It complements the HIV Response Sustainability Primer, which describes a new approach to sustainability and provides recommendations for developing HIV Response Sustainability Roadmaps. Related: Download the HIV response sustainability primer.

