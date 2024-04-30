Automotive Motors Market Size to Grow 21.14 billion by 2031, Says SNS Insider
Automotive Motors Market Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, Key Companies and Forecast 2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Motors Market, with a calculated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.45%, is poised to escalate from USD 13.87 billion in 2023 to USD 21.14 billion by 2031, covering the forecast timeline of 2024-2031.
Motors are an essential component of a vehicle that ensures its smooth operation. It is present in any vehicle activity that involves continuous rotating motion in any mechanical or electrical system; it includes a motor. Motors are used in a variety of vehicle applications, including power steering motors, seat cooling fans, battery cooling fans, power window motors, engine cooling fans, wiper systems, and others, where comfort is equally vital as driving efficiency.
Top Key Companies of Market:
-Robert Bosch GmbH
-Denso Corporation
-Johnson Electric Holdings Limited
-Nidec Corporation
-Ricardo
-Brose
-Siemens Ag
-Buhler Motor
-Calsonic Kansei Corporation
-Valeo Sa
-Magna International
-Mahle GmbH
-Borgwarner Inc.
-Continental AG
-Mitsuba Corporation
-IFB Automotive
-Mabuchi Motors Co. Ltd
-Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Market Analysis:
The automotive motors industry is steadily expanding, propelled by rising vehicle production and demand for fuel-efficient automobiles. The industry is also seeing an increase in the adoption of electric vehicles, which is driving demand for sophisticated motor technology. With technological advances resulting in the development of efficient and small motors, car manufacturers are progressively implementing high-performance motors into their vehicles. Furthermore, rigorous government laws governing emissions and fuel economy have encouraged automakers to invest in innovative motor solutions to achieve these standards. To remain competitive in this ever-changing context, market leaders are focused on product development and strategic collaborations. Overall, the automotive motors market offers substantial prospects for growth and innovation as automakers work to create sustainable transportation solutions.
Key developments in the automotive motors market include breakthroughs in electric vehicle (EV) technology, which is boosting demand for high efficiency motors. Manufacturers are focused on lightweight and compact designs to improve performance and meet tough emissions regulations. Furthermore, the inclusion of smart features and networking capabilities in motors improves vehicle functionality and user experience. Furthermore, advances in autonomous driving systems demand advanced motor solutions to ensure accurate control and maneuverability. These trends jointly lead the automotive motors market toward long-term growth and technological excellence.
Segment Analysis:
By Type:
-DC Brushed Motors
-Brushless DC Motors
-Stepper Motors
-Traction Motors
By Vehicle type:
-Two-wheelers
-Electric Two-wheelers
-Passenger Cars
-Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)
-Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)
-Battery electric vehicle (BEV)
-Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV)
-Hybrid electric vehicle (HEV)
By Function:
-Performance
-Safety & Security
-Comfort & Convenience
By Technology:
-Direct Torque Control (DTL)
-Pulse-width Modulation (PWM)
-Others
By Application:
-Alternator
-Sun Roof Motor
-Wiper Motor
-Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC)
-Variable valve timing (VVT)
-Exhaust gas recirculation (EGR)
-Starter Motor
-Anti-lock Brake System
-Electric power steering (EPS)
-Power liftgate (PLG)
-Others
Recent Developments:
-Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) focuses on digitalization and AI. Bosch is prioritizing the digitization of its operations and the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI). They recently nominated a new board member, primarily responsible for digital business and services.
-Denso is developing in-wheel motors, which are electric motors that are built into the wheel hub. This design simplifies the drivetrain, increases packaging efficiency, and may free up room for other components. They collaborated with firms such as Subaru to create these motors for future EVs.
